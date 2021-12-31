Epic thinks of a no-build mode for Fortnite

One of the features that make Fortnite a unique competitive game is the ability to build structures defensively. For this reason it has been placed as one of the best battle royales in recent years.

Despite this, Epic Games is developing a new no-build mode for Fortnite. As tweeted @HYPEX, a Fortnite content creator, this new way of playing may turn out to be a hit. It would become a challenge for the most expert players and only attack ability and use of the environment as defense would be measured.

Reminder that Epic are working on a “No Build” LTM .. I feel like this LTM would be so good right now with the Spiderman Mythic & Sliding 🔥 They’d just need to reduce damage to enviroment in that LTM. pic.twitter.com/2Q4FbBpsxo – HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 29, 2021

The construction mode is an idea born with the game itself, implicitly included in the game battle royale even before the existence of competitive mode. It is difficult to imagine Fortnite without the constructions in full battle, but if it is true, we will have to get used to the idea.

For now it is unknown if this new mode will be between more than two players. The leaker has only published an image where the supposed mode without construction can be played in the Duos mode. It’s hard to imagine Epic leaving it out of the rest of the modes.





Non-build mode would be Fortnite’s answer to all those new players complaining about how difficult it is to access the game. The discontent of the rookies is on the difficulty curve. The most veteran build defensive walls impossible to penetrate in just a few seconds.

This new way of playing could be a breath of fresh air that has been in need of the game for a long time. For both new and veteran players, this all-new mode could be a very effective way to balance the game.