Epa Colombia compared herself to Kylie Jenner and defended her car

Epa Colombia he took with humor the criticisms made of his car when comparing it to a taxi and even compared himself to the supermodel and star of social networks, Kylie Jenner.

The businesswoman opened a space with her followers on Instagram and gave them a chance to ask him a question.

Right now, Many of the netizens commented on his car and compared it to a taxi. Daneidy barrera he took the comments with humor and also responded to them.

“Why do you have a taxi?”, “What does a race cost?”, were some of the questions that his fans asked him. The influencer replied jokingly, so much so that she thought she might be making her partner jealous, Diana Celis.

Likewise, Epa was compared to Kylie jenner and assured, sarcastically, that it is the Colombian representation of her, since she later said “The Kylie from the center … the Kylie from Soacha …”.

Definitely, the woman made it clear that criticism does not always affect her and before some of them it is better to respond with humor. In fact, she took the opportunity to speak again of the desire to have a child.

Epa Colombia had a busy 2021 that included the conviction it received for the excesses caused in Transmilenio in November 2019 and for which he had to pay a millionaire fine.

Despite this, Daneidy has never lost her humor and has always tried to stay upbeat.Likewise, she has not stopped growing as a businesswoman and little by little she has become a benchmark for many more entrepreneurs.

