End of the year offer! Amazon drops the price of AirPods 3

The AirPods 3 are on sale on Amazon right now, arriving before the end of 2021.

You can get some AirPods 3 at an exceptional price before the end of 2021but you have to hurry. Amazon has the latest Apple AirPods with a discount of 20 euros, and that they have been released only a few weeks ago.

The AirPods 3 have a starting price of 199 euros in the Apple Store, and if you hurry you can get them on Amazon for 179 euros. Plus, if you’re in a hurry, you can have them at home even today, before the end of the year.

Know more: AirPods 3

If you want to enjoy shipping in one day you have to be a member of Amazon Prime. Fortunately, the first month is free and you will be able to enjoy all the exclusive offers and all the advantages of Amazon Prime.

AirPods 3 Specifications

The AirPods 3 are great and they arrive loaded with technology, with many features inherited from the AirPods Pro. These are the main specifications:

Up to 6 hours of audio playback on a single charge.

Bluetooth 5.0.

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking that immerses you in what you hear.

Adaptive equalization that automatically adjusts the music to your ears.

New design with anatomical fit.

Pressure sensor to easily control music, answer or hang up calls and much more.

Resistance to water and sweat.

Control by squeezing the end of the device to change songs.

Automatic activation and connection.

Faster wireless connection with your devices thanks to Apple’s new H1 chip.

Simple setup for all your Apple devices.

Quick access to Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.”

They load quickly in the case.

The case can be charged using the Lightning connector or via wireless or MagSafe charging.

The charging case gives you several charges and more than 30 hours of use.

High quality sound and voice.

This is a great offer that you have to take advantage of

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission.

