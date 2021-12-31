End of the year offer! Amazon drops the price of AirPods 3
The AirPods 3 are on sale on Amazon right now, arriving before the end of 2021.
You can get some AirPods 3 at an exceptional price before the end of 2021but you have to hurry. Amazon has the latest Apple AirPods with a discount of 20 euros, and that they have been released only a few weeks ago.
The AirPods 3 have a starting price of 199 euros in the Apple Store, and if you hurry you can get them on Amazon for 179 euros. Plus, if you’re in a hurry, you can have them at home even today, before the end of the year.
If you want to enjoy shipping in one day you have to be a member of Amazon Prime. Fortunately, the first month is free and you will be able to enjoy all the exclusive offers and all the advantages of Amazon Prime.
AirPods 3 Specifications
The AirPods 3 are great and they arrive loaded with technology, with many features inherited from the AirPods Pro. These are the main specifications:
- Up to 6 hours of audio playback on a single charge.
- Bluetooth 5.0.
- Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking that immerses you in what you hear.
- Adaptive equalization that automatically adjusts the music to your ears.
- New design with anatomical fit.
- Pressure sensor to easily control music, answer or hang up calls and much more.
- Resistance to water and sweat.
- Control by squeezing the end of the device to change songs.
- Automatic activation and connection.
- Faster wireless connection with your devices thanks to Apple’s new H1 chip.
- Simple setup for all your Apple devices.
- Quick access to Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.”
- They load quickly in the case.
- The case can be charged using the Lightning connector or via wireless or MagSafe charging.
- The charging case gives you several charges and more than 30 hours of use.
- High quality sound and voice.
This is a great offer that you have to take advantage of, they’re going to be the best-selling AirPods of 2022 and now they can be yours with a very good discount.
