Emma Watson says filming ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ was “an unexpected joy”

Emma Watson has said that the filming of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts was “an unexpected joy”.

In Return To Hogwarts, Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the eight-film franchise, will reunite with her co-stars Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and other cast members to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film. , Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

In a new clip from the special, Watson said: “I honestly didn’t know how I was going to feel this morning. Then something happened that made me feel comfortable with the people I have known for a long time, with the story we share and with that feeling. Once I started to feel really safe, I just enjoyed everything we did and created and felt like we could really celebrate and just enjoy being together. “

He continued: “Some of us have not seen each other for years. It has been a joy. An unexpected joy.”

Watson then admitted that she was “overwhelmed” before filming the special, adding: “I was very pleasantly surprised to be able to relive it all.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Radcliffe discussed his relationship with nostalgia. “It’s been lovely to see everyone and I didn’t know if it would be, because I have a very mixed relationship with nostalgia. It’s such a great feeling that it can be strangely painful at times.”

However, he added that “what scared me the most when we came out of it, was the implication that the most significant thing in our life was over. There is something very joyful about seeing everyone and being like ‘it wasn’t, however ‘We’ve all moved on to doing other things. People have wives and kids and lives, there’s something really lovely about seeing that. “

Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts 20th Anniversary premieres January 1, 2022 on HBO Max in the United States and on Sky / NOW TV in the United Kingdom.

The directors of the eight films will make an appearance, such as Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates, along with producer David Heyman.

Other cast members include Robbie Coltrane, Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Toby Jones, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch , Helena Bonham Carter and Ian Hart.