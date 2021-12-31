Emma Watson reveals she had a crush on one of the Harry Potter actors

A Christmas story with the usual sweetened tone of these stories. That’s “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts”, the special of HBO Max which opens this January 1 to celebrate 20 years of the film saga and that will delight fans with the memories and curiosities of its protagonists.

Because beyond seeing them today (“It seems that time has not passed but at the same time a lot has passed,” he says Emma Watson/ Hermione in a moment of the special), little secrets are discovered that do not change the history of the saga but will like the followers of the characters created by JK Rowling.

Rowling’s little presence is precisely one of the highlights of this program. He appears briefly speaking of the difficulty of finding the actor who would play Harry – until he arrived Daniel Radcliffe– but they are statements taken from a 2019 interview.

And all the participating team members barely mention the writer. Behind this absence is the controversy that arose in 2020 when Rowling was accused of “transphobic” for saying that men who do not have surgery should not be legally recognized as women. An opinion criticized by Radcliffe and Watson.

The two, together with Rupert grint (Ron), are the protagonists of this special, as they were in the saga, and they chat in one of the Hogwarts rooms recalling details of the casting process, the filming, their relationship with the rest of the team or their times Crisis, weighed down by fame

The most specific about her feelings is Watson, who assures that at the time of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”, when she was 17 years old, she felt alone and terrified by the growing repercussion of the Harry Potter phenomenon, so she thought seriously in giving up. And Grint also admits to having reflected on what his life would be like without being in the films.

Although they also point out that the general balance of being part of the films is more than positive. “I would not be who I am without a lot of these people,” says Radcliffe emphatically, who has conversations with some of the iconic characters of the series, such as Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange) or Gary Oldman (Sirius Black).

With Bonham Carter, Radcliffe shows a special chemistry and the actor admits that he had a crush on her. As Watson was from Tom Falcon (Draco Malfoy). “But nothing ever, ever, happened between us,” says the actress amused, who felt “vulnerable” when she was with her co-star.

Watson also describes as “horrible” the experience of kissing with Grint, whom he considers a brother and with whom he ends up hugging and crying between memories and mutual praise.

For the special, which lasts almost two hours and is structured like a trip to Hogwarts starting from the famous platform 9 and 3/4, they pass James Y Oliver phelps (the Welsey twins), Bonnie wright (Ginny), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), Matthew lewis (Neville Longbottom) or Jason Isaac (Lucius Malfoy).

Fiennes laughs at how he doubted whether or not to accept the role of the evil Lord Voldemort. It was his nephews between the ages of 10 and 12 who forced him to join the project.

The directors also appear: Chris columbus -Responsible for “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001) and “The Chamber of Secrets” (2002) -; Alfonso Cuaron – ”The Prisoner of Azkaban” (2004) -; Mike Newell – ”The Goblet of Fire” (2005) – and David Yates, who was in charge of the last four – ”The Order of the Phoenix” (2007), “The Half-Blood Prince ”(2009), and the two parts of“ The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 ”(2020 and 2011).

For Columbus, “the smartest on set” was Emma Watson; Cuarón emphasizes that his contribution was to make the story more complex with the entrance of the protagonists in adolescence; Newell is shown as the most hooligan of the filmmakers – he even broke a rib teaching one of the Phelps twins how to fight – and Yates remembers the titanic task of closing the saga.

And in the special there is room to remember some of the essential members of the saga, now deceased: Richard Harris, who played Albus Dumbledore in the first two installments; Alan Rickman (Severus Snape); Helen McCrory (Narcissa Malfoy); John Hurt (Garrick Ollivander), or Richard Griffiths (Vernon Dursely).

A very large cast that also included Maggie Smith (Minerva McGonagall), Michael Gambon (Dumbledore after Harris’s death) or Emma Thompson (Sybill Trelawne).

The whole “aristocracy of British acting”, as Columbus describes them, who believes that children did not realize at first who they were working with.

A precious return to Hogwarts for lovers of stories that have sold more than 500 million copies in their written version and that in the cinema has collected – according to data from the specialized website BoxOfficeMojo – 7,738 million dollars with its eight feature films.