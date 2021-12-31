Elon Musk predicts humans will travel to Mars in five to ten years

According to the mogul, the red planet cannot currently be reached for “any amount of money.”

SpaceX founder Elon Musk believes that the first Martian walk will take place in the next decade.

“At best it will be in about five years. At worst, ten years,” the billionaire said in an interview with blogger Lex Fridman on Wednesday.

As for the ship capable of transporting humans to the red planet, the tycoon indicated that it does not yet exist but it could be the Starship that SpaceX is developing, “the most complex and advanced rocket that has ever been manufactured,” according to Musk.

“It’s a lot. It’s really the next level,” said the billionaire, although he indicated that currently the rocket is not up to the challenge yet.

“There is a certain cost per ton to the surface of Mars that we can agree to establish a self-sufficient city and that we cannot afford to do now,” he noted, adding: “No amount of money could get you to Mars. We need to make that possible.” .

In April, Elon Musk, the longtime promoter of the initiative to send expeditions to the red planet and space, added a new title to his biography on Twitter, proclaiming himself the “emperor of Mars.” In an interview with the founder and president of XPrize, Peter Diamandis, said in the same month that in the first stages of the exploration of Mars could die “a lot of people”, but insisted that “it is a glorious adventure”.