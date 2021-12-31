Elon Musk is close to the 10% he promised – News – Hybrids and Electric

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again sold 934,090 shares of the company worth more than 1,019 million dollars (901 million euros at the current exchange rate), according to documents from the Securities and Exchange Commission. United States (SEC).

Thus, since last November 8, the manager has disposed of 9% of his stake in the company, for a total amount of 16,048 million dollars (14,202 million euros at the current exchange rate).

Specifically, it has sold more than 15.33 million shares (1.53% of the total outstanding shares of Tesla) out of the total of 170.5 million shares it owned. Previously, Musk held about 17% of the company’s capital, now that figure has been reduced to 15.45%.

Musk commented in an interview last week that he had already dumped “enough” shares and later clarified on his Twitter account that he is “almost done” cutting his stake in Tesla.

These operations come after Elon Musk’s followers voted in favor of the sale of 10% of his stake, valued at some 21,000 million dollars (18,584 million euros), in a poll on Twitter organized by the counselor himself company delegate.

On the trading day of this Wednesday, the company rose 2.09% in the measures prior to the opening of the market, with a price per share of 1,111.19 dollars (983.4 euros), compared to 1,088.47 dollars (963.29 euros) at the closing of the stock market on Tuesday.