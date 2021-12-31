El Bigotón, among the options to lead Olimpia de Honduras

After a successful stage with the Olympia from Honduras with whom he won four league titles, the Argentine coach Pedro Troglio left the catracho team to be the new coach of San Lorenzo.

Before this panorama, Los Albos They are already looking for their new coach and among the loudest names is that of an old acquaintance from Mexican soccer.

And is that Ricardo Antonio La Volpe He is one of the technicians who could take the reins of the Honduran team, as revealed by Diario Diez de Honduras.

“One of those who has surprised by sending his resume is the Argentine Ricardo La Volpe, who has directed clubs in Mexico, Argentine soccer teams and even the Costa Rican national team, “read the media portal.

However the Mustache He is not the only candidate strategist to be the manager of the Olympia with a past in Mexican soccer.

Argentines Ruben Omar Romano, remove him from America Y Blue Cross among others; Angel David Comizzo, exporter of Lion in the 90s and Luis Islas, exporter of Toluca and technical assistant of Diego Armando Maradona when the Fluff He was a strategist for Golden, they also sound to direct Los Albos.

Roberto Sensini, ex-footballer and World Cup player with Argentina is also among the options of Rafa Villeda, president of the Olympia, to be the new coach of the team.

