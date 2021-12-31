Dwayne Johnson Angry With Vin Diesel Over “Fast & Furious” Ending

Maybe that’s why Vin Diesel thought that a way to tighten the pegs to The Rock and thus get Dwayne Johnson to be the Fast & furious 10 would be to publish an “emotional” post on your Instagram account. So he wrote, “The world awaits the end of ‘Fast 10. As you know, my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne at home. There is not a holiday that happens that they do send us your good wishes … but the time has come. The legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Pablo. I swore to him that we would catch up and get the best Fast in the last one, which is 10! ”.

Ugh, anyone would cringe at such a message. But The Rock is The Rock, and he has been stony in his decision to abandon the automobile saga. In an interview on CNN Dwayne Johnson has even made Vin Diesel ugly to insist on something that they had already settled in private, even with the mention of “Pablo”, that is, the late Paul Walker: “Vin’s recent post is an example of handling. I didn’t like that he mentioned his children, or the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out. We had talked about this months ago and came to a clear understanding. “

Anyway, then he tried to take iron out of his hard and clear words, and wished the best to those involved in the new installment of the franchise.