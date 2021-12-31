Dream: Ariana Grande and Henry Cavill would team up on a project for Disney

The Disney giant continues to bet on live-action, that is, television series or movies with real images and real people, which were created from the adaptation of written media or animated series. We already saw this with classics like The Lion King, Dumbo and Aladdin, which were more than blockbusters.

In August 2020 it was announced that now it will be the turn of Hercules, the legendary man endowed with enormous strength who fights against the evil Hades as he fights to take his place among the gods. This new film will be produced by Anthony and Joe Russo, who have created hits such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Related news

David Callaham will be on the production team as script manager. Although there is still no official confirmation of who will be the protagonists, the rumor has begun to spread that Ariana Grande could be Megara, while Henry Cavill would play Hercules.

Henry Cavill is already in big projects like the sequel to Enola Holmes with Millie Bobby Brown, the second season of The Witcher, the Highlander reboot, and probably the lead in the He-Man reboot. Experts say that the British actor would be perfect for the character of Hercules. He was recently seen on the camera network traveling to the United States to begin filming a new movie, and this excited the fans.

For its part, Ariana Grande He already had a participation in the Disney sing along special in which he played Megara singing “I won’t say I’m in love”, one of the best compositions on the Hercules soundtrack. This makes her followers excited to see her as a couple in fiction with Henry.

At the moment there is nothing confirmed, not even the release date of Hercules. However, there is so much expectation that they assure that he could dethrone Cruella, considered “the best Disney live-action”. If you are passionate about this type of film, other titles that are on the way in live-action format are Peter Pan & Wendy, The Little Mermaid and Pinocchio.