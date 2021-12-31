Dream: Ariana Grande and Henry Cavill would team up on a project for Disney

The Disney giant continues to bet on live-action, that is, television series or movies with real images and real people, which were created from the adaptation of written media or animated series. We already saw this with classics like The Lion King, Dumbo and Aladdin, which were more than blockbusters.

In August 2020 it was announced that now it will be the turn of Hercules, the legendary man endowed with enormous strength who fights against the evil Hades as he fights to take his place among the gods. This new film will be produced by Anthony and Joe Russo, who have created hits such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker