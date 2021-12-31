“Don’t Look Up”: Political Fools in the Apocalypse

MEXICO CITY (apro) .– When the catastrophe approaches, it is best to close your eyes and deny reality. Humanity faces extinction, but it is preferable to ignore the impending threat. Eyes that do not see, they do not have to worry, proposes Adam McKay who writes and directs No Miren Arriba (Don’t Look Up, 2021), a satire on the obscene manipulation of the media, controlled by politicians who despise citizens .

The cannon fired at the audience is powerful with this sickly comedy, made with a super cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence and Cate Blanchet. At the heart of this apocalyptic fable is cynicism, even by the good old man in history, the clueless hero of science, who passes for a dead fly who succumbs to the charms of power and fame.

Doctor Mindy (DiCaprio) and his student Dibiasky (Lawrence) detect a comet that will impact the earth within six months. The President of the United States (Streep) in search of re-election, first laughs at the message, but when she seeks to react, poorly advised, all is lost. And so the months go by and the car approaches, without the carefree neighbors having security about what the immediate future holds.

The image that this mirror shows is cruel to the electorate. It makes him look like a clueless person who is used as a generator of a vote, which is then discarded as garbage when it has already served the purpose of the current ruler.

Beyond the obvious technical and histrionic achievements, impeccably made, the film available on Netflix transcends by anecdote, which is the occasion to launch a social criticism of power on the air, in times of the covid-19 pandemic. For more than two years, medical authorities had warned of a wave of infections of a new disease from the Far East, but no person in a position to make decisions took the threat seriously, and the consequences are in millions of deaths on the planet. The analogies also reach Donald Trump, who in times of chaos urged public violence to capitalize on it in his favor, in the post-election tantrum, at a terrible cost in material damage and terrible human lives.

In the first reading, there is the subtext of the claim towards politicians who, dangerously, are completely ignorant and frivolous and affect the lives of millions. Streep, overactive and eternally beautiful, represents all the stupidity of the bureaucratic apparatus that gives orders from irresponsibility, motivated, mainly, by the delights of power. Further insight indicates that nothing here is to be taken seriously. McKay hits the mark, but causes nothing. The speech does not even have the force of activism. If anything, the filmmaker takes permission to be the world’s mouthpiece, annoyed by abusive popular representatives. People cannot help but laugh at them, seeing them ridiculed in a parody of what not to do when a natural phenomenon looms that can end the known world.

Already before, with effective, hollow and spectacular proposals, Hollywood had dealt with the problem with Armaggedon and Deep Impact, which represented the ultimate cataclysm, with an asteroid that would annihilate the globe. The approach taken now is that of mockery towards the institutions and indignation towards the media that do not take their social role solemnly, nor do they serve to guide the general public. Instead, what they do is just entertain and seek fun and ad sales, while the planet falls apart.

Don’t Look Up is a funny movie. That’s all.