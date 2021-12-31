“Don’t Look Up”: Political Fools in the Apocalypse

MEXICO CITY (apro) .– When the catastrophe approaches, it is best to close your eyes and deny reality. Humanity faces extinction, but it is preferable to ignore the impending threat. Eyes that do not see, they do not have to worry, proposes Adam McKay who writes and directs No Miren Arriba (Don’t Look Up, 2021), a satire on the obscene manipulation of the media, controlled by politicians who despise citizens .

The cannon fired at the audience is powerful with this sickly comedy, made with a super cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence and Cate Blanchet. At the heart of this apocalyptic fable is cynicism, even by the good old man in history, the clueless hero of science, who passes for a dead fly who succumbs to the charms of power and fame.

Doctor Mindy (DiCaprio) and his student Dibiasky (Lawrence) detect a comet that will impact the earth within six months. The President of the United States (Streep) in search of re-election, first laughs at the message, but when she seeks to react, poorly advised, all is lost. And so the months go by and the car approaches, without the carefree neighbors having security about what the immediate future holds.

