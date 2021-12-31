Diego Schalper in Don’t Look Up? The memes and reactions it leaves

The premiere of Don’t Look Up on Netflix has made a big splash among Chileans. This because the film refers to a meteorite that will fall on nothing more and nothing less than our country.

However, now the new tape of Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep He’s getting all kinds of memes and comments on Twitter. Those who even make a curious reference to the National Renewal Deputy (RN), Diego Schalper.

What is No Miren Arriba about?

The movie starring Meryl Streep, Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence has caught the attention of Netflix fans. Becoming one of the most viewed on the streaming platform so far this week.

This tells the story of two astronomers who start a tour to warn that a comet is coming and risk destroying planet Earth. However, they do not have great credibility, so they don’t take them seriously.

However, one of the scenes from Don’t Look Up that The attention of the spectators was the mention they make about Chile. This when actress Jennifer Lawrence, who plays an astronomy doctoral student, says that the meteorite it will fall 100 kilometers west of Chile, into the Pacific Ocean.

After that, users of social networks will remember the great history of tragedies that they relate to nature. This especially with regard to earthquakes and earthquakes that occur constantly.

They also compared Jonah Hill character with RN deputy Diego Schalper. This one plays Jason, the son of Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep), President of the United States and creator of the Don’t Look Up movement, which titles the tape.

This character in question supports said movement that seeks slow down the arrival of the comet. Although it actually serves as a curtain for hide her mother’s sex scandal.

While the comparison has nothing to do with the physical or similar situations that the parliamentarian Diego Schalper has experienced in reality, caused several reactions on social media.

Next, we leave you the memes and comments that has left Don’t Look Up on Twitter:

Chile, the real star of Don’t Look Up: pic.twitter.com/sa3y1UwQQs – Pablo Acuña 🌳🇨🇱 (@hueonsnob) December 26, 2021

I think it’s great that there is finally an agreement in this social network: that they should give an Oscar to Jonah Hill for his role as Diego Schalper in #DontLookUp – Look 🌳🇨🇱 (@mirentxujc) December 27, 2021

Many are already comparing Jonah Hill to Congressman Diego Schalper in Don’t Look Up:

I’m sure that several of us who saw Jonah Hill and his role in #DontLookUp we think of Diego Schalper. pic.twitter.com/aZipBJETMx – Bella (@amoralotibio) December 27, 2021

In Chile there is always the shit 😂#NoLookUp #DontLookUp pic.twitter.com/aLMYTkCFpF – † ʀi ռ i ժɑժ (@_chica_marvel_) December 27, 2021

I love Jennifer Lawrence’s Ñuñoina style in #DontLookUp pic.twitter.com/ahPe8C56lb – Paul Morales 🌳 (@httppuntoslash_) December 26, 2021

Undoubtedly, what has made Don’t Look Up the most furor are your references to Chile:

Me every time in Don’t look up they name Chile: pic.twitter.com/fh6ztApr2M – Abby Amalia (@ Abbyamal1a) December 25, 2021

Criticism of #DontLookUp q I found more plausible (apart from fierce criticism to the extreme right): q if a man says an uncomfortable truth in a friendly and emotionless way, he is a good scientist (and even sexy!), but if a woman says the same thing, c / emotion is “hysterical” and the trolls destroy it online🥴 – Hillary Carroll Hiner🌳 (@HillaryCHiner) December 26, 2021

9 out of 10 natural disasters occur in Chile. I have no proof, but neither doubt 😩😩😩 #DontLookUp pic.twitter.com/vodWmqltpJ – Andrea Paz (@Pach_) December 25, 2021

Shocked I was left with the direct references of #DontLookUp towards Chile and the corrupt Chilean government. It gives a lot to analyze there 🤔 – 🌳ѕυѕнιтα🍣✨🌷🐬 (@LaSushita) December 26, 2021

Seeing “Don’t look up” when they say that the meteorite that will destroy civilization will fall in Chile I was 1 like from singing the national anthem because we are the best country in Chileeeeee – Paola S. Molina (@polaberta) December 27, 2021

#DontLookUp “We should have acted when we should, it’s already late” I feel like this, seeing everyone concerned about politics and technology, how to make us understand that we are about to run out of water for #altomaipo and corporate management. The #Climate change is the topic tb😔 – Nathalie Joignant (@Natajoignant) December 27, 2021

Jonah Hill showed off his role as Jason Orlean (parody of @Diego_Schalper ) as Meryl Streep in her role as President Orlean (Parody of @tere_marinovic) Paul Guilfoyle as Maj. Of Carabinieri in #NoLookUp – Crazy H (@luispintomij) December 27, 2021