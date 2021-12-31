Diego Schalper in Don’t Look Up? The memes and reactions it leaves

The premiere of Don’t Look Up on Netflix has made a big splash among Chileans. This because the film refers to a meteorite that will fall on nothing more and nothing less than our country.

However, now the new tape of Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep He’s getting all kinds of memes and comments on Twitter. Those who even make a curious reference to the National Renewal Deputy (RN), Diego Schalper.

What is No Miren Arriba about?

The movie starring Meryl Streep, Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence has caught the attention of Netflix fans. Becoming one of the most viewed on the streaming platform so far this week.

This tells the story of two astronomers who start a tour to warn that a comet is coming and risk destroying planet Earth. However, they do not have great credibility, so they don’t take them seriously.

However, one of the scenes from Don’t Look Up that The attention of the spectators was the mention they make about Chile. This when actress Jennifer Lawrence, who plays an astronomy doctoral student, says that the meteorite it will fall 100 kilometers west of Chile, into the Pacific Ocean.

After that, users of social networks will remember the great history of tragedies that they relate to nature. This especially with regard to earthquakes and earthquakes that occur constantly.

They also compared Jonah Hill character with RN deputy Diego Schalper. This one plays Jason, the son of Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep), President of the United States and creator of the Don’t Look Up movement, which titles the tape.

This character in question supports said movement that seeks slow down the arrival of the comet. Although it actually serves as a curtain for hide her mother’s sex scandal.

While the comparison has nothing to do with the physical or similar situations that the parliamentarian Diego Schalper has experienced in reality, caused several reactions on social media.

Next, we leave you the memes and comments that has left Don’t Look Up on Twitter:

Many are already comparing Jonah Hill to Congressman Diego Schalper in Don’t Look Up:
Undoubtedly, what has made Don’t Look Up the most furor are your references to Chile:

