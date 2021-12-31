“Despised”: Checo Pérez’s biographer defended him after being left out of the Top Ten

Checo Pérez equaled his best result in the drivers’ world championship, reaching the fourth step, only behind Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas (Photo: REUTERS / Andrej Isakovic)

After completing the Formula 1 season 2021, the seasonal balance has been controversial around Sergio perezBecause despite finishing the drivers’ championship in fourth place, the perception of his year has not been entirely satisfactory for the protagonists of the grid.

Both drivers and team leaders voted to choose the best 10 drivers throughout the campaign and the Mexican did not appear on any list. These results raised spirits among fans of Czech, since above the tapatío names such as Mick Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, George Russell, Lando Norris Y Esteban Ocon.

For this reason, one of the most authorized voices to speak of the Mexican gave his opinion on the matter. Is about Alejandro Rosas, one of the two authors who made the biography of Sergio Pérez: Never give up. Checo’s fast-paced history, a book that was released in November 2021 and that pays tribute to his racing career.

Sergio Pérez accumulates eleven consecutive years as a Formula 1 driver (Photo: REUTERS / Andres Stapff)

“There is a kind of contempt for what he has done throughout his career, I would not speak of discrimination, I think he would have to be in the Top 10 of the pilots,” Rosas said for the Los Angeles Times.

Regarding the general balance of his season, the writer and graduate in International Relations from UNAM stated that Czech has the numbers to be recognized more broadly, especially for the previous seasons in which it had cars of less power but that positioned them above the budget.

“The passes he made this season and the way he manages the tires, it seems to me that they did not take them into account,” he said. Alejandro Rosas, in a statement that shows dissatisfaction with the items that voters used to choose their favorites of the year.

Alejandro Rosas is a history writer, writer and graduate in International Relations. He was also coordinator of historical content for the Internet System of the Presidency (Photo: EFE / Fernando Rodríguez)

After confirming that the adaptation process of Sergio it took longer than expected, did not justify that for this reason they have classified it in the lower part of preferencesAs despite some errors, it had an overall performance above average.

“It would be necessary to ask what elements they take into account, because the results of Czech speak for themselves and in some moments he was certainly wrong like all pilots, but in other moments he drew water from the stones. He managed to go back and reach several podiums “said the writer during the phone call.

During the 2021 Formula 1 season, Pérez’s first aboard Red bull racing, the Mexican achieved five podiums, with a victory included in the Azerbaijan GP. This was his best harvest in a single season throughout his career, although he fell far short of his direct rivals.

Due to the conditions of the cars throughout 2021, Checo Pérez was competing directly against Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen (Photo: REUTERS / Andrew Couldridge)

Because Red bull Y Mercedes were a notch above the rest of the grid, the direct rivals of Czech They were Lewis hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and his teammate Max verstappen, who were above the native of Jalisco.

With 190 points, Pérez was 36 below Bottas, 197 compared to Hamilton and 205 below Verstappen. As for podiums, Valtteri reaped 11, Lewis 17 and Max 18, far from those that Sergio added throughout the year.

The bad qualifying days and lack of coordination with his team in the middle of the season doomed his perception, as it added to the lack of adaptation with the car; However, he was a key piece in the world title of Max verstappen and one of the most prominent and consistent in race pace.

KEEP READING:

Who were the drivers that excluded Checo Pérez from the best 10 of the year

This is how Checo Pérez enjoys his vacation in Mexico

Checo Pérez and his Formula 1 record that no one could achieve during 2021