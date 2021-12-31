‘Demand more, you have to show that Chivas is better’

The title of MX League that won Atlas at Opening Tournament 2021 did not pass by in Guadalajara. The defense of Chivas, Jesus Sánchez, acknowledged that they are committed to demanding more in the Closing 2022, after their city neighbor was crowned after 70 long years of drought and they could not access the League because Puebla eliminated them in the Repechage.

“They had a good tournament. It would be false of me to say that I am happy. I want this team to always be in the foreground. We are going to focus on reversing the situation and showing that we are better.

“(The title won by the Foxes) It commits us and demands more to do things well. We know that we have not been well in the last tournaments and it is a good opportunity to achieve what we propose ”, said the Chapo in exclusive interview with RECORD.

The right side of the Sacred Flock, who started the season as captain, pointed out that the coach of the Guadalajara team, Marcelo Michel Leaño, sometimes he considers him as a starter and other times as a substitute, so he will seek to make the best of each situation and take an indisputable position in the stellar 11 of the helmsman.

“I know that sometimes soccer it is of taste. I don’t take anything personal. I try to do my best every day, whether I play or not. We have talked.

“I know that these are situations that are merely soccer, it is nothing personal, situations that he sees as profitable for the team. Not at all. I try to fight here. I’m going to fight to have more minutes, “said the footballer who graduated from the rojiblanca quarry.

