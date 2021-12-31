David Granados launches to stardom in Hollywood with his participation in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story

The man from Bogota is in Hollywood living his dream through his participation in the blockbuster Love without barriers directed by Steven Spielberg, being the highest grossing film of the moment, surpassing Disney’s Encanto.

For Granados, the path has required work, dedication and talent. Before walking in red carpets, celebrating Halloween with Ariana Grande, seeing himself on billboards at Lincoln Center, appearing in the movie book and being on the poster around the world with Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort, he studied Industrial Engineering in Bogotá, to please her father, but secretly took daily acting and dance classes with the support of her mother and sister to prepare for the coming opportunity to move into the most coveted market for actors, Hollywood.

Upon reuniting with Paris Hilton in Bogotá, she advises him to pursue his dreams in the Big Apple. Knowing what she was dreaming of, she gave an immediate YES when she received an offer from the Marilyn Agency in New York as a model which allowed her to debut in the American market on the catwalks. He managed to open the doors in New York, where he rigorously shows at Fashion Week for designers such as Alexander Wang, Public School, Telfar, Desigual, Idol Jose and Yirko Sirivich. Already being in the city that never sleeps, she trained professionally at NYU Tisch and the Broadway Dance Center to be able to pursue her greatest loves, acting and dancing. He participated as a dancer at the Metropolitan Opera in a variety of productions such as Turandot and Aida, where he was conducted by Maestro Plácido Domingo.

His charisma and talent have allowed him to work with Ava Duvernay on Netflix’s When They See Us, sharing the scene with his great friend the drag artist Shangela in Hurricane Bianca 2 on Netflix. He was in the production of Ryan Murphy (director of Glee) POSE on the FX channel, directed by Steven Canals in the first season as a dancer and closed with a flourish with a role in the last episode of the new season, nominated 10 times for Emmy Awards including Best Series. He also made a sketch in an episode of the renowned Saturday Night Live on NBC with Aidy Bryant, being the first Latino under 30 to have a starring role in an episode of the favorite American television comedy.

David Granados launches to stardom in Hollywood with his participation in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story 5

“On the set of West Side Story everything was like a dream, to be directed by Steven Spielberg, who spoke my name in Spanish every time, appreciated my accent and allowed me to proudly represent my origin, it is something that surpasses all previous teaching. Hearing Rita Moreno give notes, seeing her presence on the set where she received her Oscar award with the 1961 version are inspiring things. The adrenaline rush of dancing non-stop in New York in a heat wave, watching Spike Lee and Bradley Cooper observe what happens in the studio. The dynamics, precision and choreography by Justin Peck, the colors in the costumes and seeing the final result on the screens with my family have been a great reward and are motivation to always go for more. “

Granados thanks Spielberg for allowing him to be part of this love story that is presented as the new classic for a whole generation.

The film has just been nominated for a Golden Globes in the categories for Best Musical Film, Best Director Steven Spielberg and Best Actress in a Musical where actress Rachel Zegler with a Colombian mother makes her debut on the big screen.

