Cruz Azul offered Cerro Porteño for Paraguayan central Alexis Duarte

Considering that Cruz Azul already has five signings tied for the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament, is that the board is looking for the last two key positions to close the portfolio and not bring more reinforcements. Currently, the idea is to sign a central defender and also a center forward.

Christian Tabó, Alejandro Mayorga, Uriel Antuna, Erik Lira and Carlos Rodríguez will strengthen the Machine in the next season. But if you take into account that there were around 11 losses from the squad, it is that the team led by Juan Reynoso could not bring few signings if it seeks to compete in Liga MX and in the Concachampions.

Thinking of the defender, the first eye was put on the Spaniard Unai Bilbao, from Atlético de San Luis. Nevertheless, Given the difficulty of reaching an agreement with the Potosí team, it is that Cruz Azul looked at Paraguay and found in the champion Cerro Porteño the ideal player: Alexis ‘Pulpito’ Duarte, who they asked about weeks ago.

In the last hours, The information came to Vamos Azul that the Machine had already made a first offer to the Cyclone for the pass of its defender. However, the journalist Carlos Córdova assured that they have not reached an agreement on the percentage that the cement store seeks to buy versus what the Guaraní box charges.

“Cerro Porteño indicated that it seeks to sell 70% of the pass for 3.5 million dollars, keeping 30% for a future sale. Cruz Azul wants a maximum of 4 (million dollars) 100%. Still nothing defined “, he claimed. What will happen with the signing of Alexis Duarte? There will probably be new news next year.