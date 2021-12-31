CRISTIANO RONALDO AND MESSI REMAINED OUT OF THE PODIUM: Thus ended the table of the 10 top scorers in the world in 2021

No more TOP football in 2021. Now is the time for the latest update of the calendar year top scorers table which is a few hours away from ending.

Robert Lewandowski stayed on the throne. And Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, the best young players on the planet, completed the podium. This time, contrary to what has been happening in the last 12-13 years, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finished off the podium.

The Argentine genius, in fact, did not reach the top five. Karim Benzema, who had the highest scoring period of his entire career, and Harry Kane surpassed him.

It is worth noting what has been achieved by Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian attacker, who shares category (2000) with Borussia Dortmund’s 9, starred in a historic year in Italian football.

TOP 10 SCORERS 2021 – EUROPEAN TOP 5 LEAGUES

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich – Poland): 69 goals in 59 games played. Kylian Mbappé (PSG – France): 51 goals in 67 games played. Erling Haaland (Dortmund – Norway): 49 goals in 51 games played. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid – France): 47 goals in 63 games played. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus – Manchester United – Portugal): 47 goals in 65 games played. Harry Kane (Tottenham – England): 44 goals in 66 games played. Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona – PSG – Argentina): 43 goals in 61 games played. Dušan Vlahović (Fiorentina – Serbia): 41 goals in 56 games played. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool – Egypt): 39 goals in 60 games played. Memphis Depay (Lyon – FC Barcelona – Netherlands): 39 goals in 60 games played.

And it does not appear here because they do not compete in the highest demand in Europe, but it is worth noting that of Gabigol Barbosa, from Flamengo, who scored 44 official goals in 2021.

Undefeated data. Robert Lewandowski was also the world’s top scorer in 2019 and 2020. He has been leading this ranking for 3 years. Something monstrous in the days of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Did you know…? The record for the most goals in the same calendar year remains Lionel Messi. In 2012, the Argentine genius scored 91 goals in 69 games. On another level.