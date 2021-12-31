Cristiano Ronaldo, accused of getting on badly with Manchester players

Cristiano Ronaldo is singled out for getting on badly with some of his teammates. Photo: AFP.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United, however, now he is singled out for getting on badly with his teammates.

According to the British newspaper Daily mail, Ronaldo is the culprit that the “Dressing room is broken”, Well, he has a bad relationship with his fellow soccer players.

As they revealed, the athlete gets on badly with Harry maguire, who lost ownership since Cristiano returned to Manchester.

For its part, Gary neville, who played for the Red Devils, featured in a broadcast for Sky Sports that the Portuguese player does not have a good relationship with Mason Greenwood.

“Something is not right there. There are definitely complaints. They are all against each other. The spirit of a dressing room is really important and I don’t think they are all together at the moment ”, Gary confessed.

He also commented that the internal fracture between the team’s players may be due to the arrival of the coach. Ralf rangnick, after Ole Gunna was fired.

Just this Thursday, the Manchester United He fulfilled his match against Burnley, which he beat 3-1, and rose to sixth place, approaching the Champions League zone, this Thursday in the 20th day of the Premier League, which he said goodbye to 2021.

The Red Devils distanced themselves on the scoreboard with goals from Scotsman Scott McTominay (minute 8) and an own goal by Ben Mee (27), which was touched by a shot from Jadon Sancho.

Christian Ronaldo (35) signed the third of the premises, after a strong shot from McTominay was touched by the goalkeeper Wayne hennessey to send to the stick. In the rebound, the Portuguese star took the opportunity to score. The player celebrated this victory through his Instagram account.

The great return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United last August and the team said they were very happy for his return.

Cristiano Ronaldo played for Manchester United for six seasons, between 2003 and 2009. It was under the orders of Sir Alex Ferguson, with whom he won his first Champions League in 2008, a title that led him to get his first Ballon d’Or that same year.

As a Red Devils player, Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games, before joining Real Madrid, where he remained until 2018.

The Portuguese played the last three seasons at Juventus. A stage marked by the failures of the Turin team in the Champions, which was the main objective of the bianconero team.