The value of his transfer would be between USD 3.5 and 5 million (Photo: Agustin Marcarian / REUTERS)

It seems that Blue Cross will continue to give a lot to talk about in the final stretch of this winter transfer market. For many media Machine has been the institution that has been best reinforced with high-level incorporations such as Uriel Antuna and Christian Tabó. However, they have also had to part with important footballers who were key in obtaining their ninth star.

Faced with the casualties of Yoshimar Yotun, Orbelín Pineda, Roberto Alvarado and the rumors that point to the departure of Luis Romo and Jonathan Rodríguez, the cement producers want to hit the transfer window and confirm a World Cup player from the Argentine National Team as their new acquisition.

Is about Cristian Pavon, South American winger who currently plays in the Argentine league with the set of Boca Juniors. According to media reports such as Record, the Cruz Azulina board of directors has already contacted the player’s environment to begin negotiating his arrival at the Ferris wheel. The value of his transfer would be among the USD 3.5 and 5 million.

Pavón has gone through clubs of the Argentine Super League such as Talleres de Córdoba, Colón and Bocas Juniors (Photo: Agustin Marcarian / REUTERS)

The name of Pavón would enhance the level that the blue template already has. The 25-year-old footballer has enviable individual technique and can easily hit the ball with both legs. Its dynamism allows it to play in different areas of attack such as winger on both sides of the field and even as a double center forward or midfielder.

His main qualities go through speed, good dribbling, medium and long-distance shooting, good physical game management and intelligence to create opportunities and take advantage of long spaces in counterattacks. Your letter is currently valued at approximately USD 10 million, an amount that at some point were interested in paying clubs from leagues such as the Italian and the Spanish.

He has gone through clubs in the Argentine Super League such as Córdoba, Colón and Bocas Juniors workshops. In addition, he shared a dressing room with none other than Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a short stage with LA Galaxy from MLS. With the Angelenos he played a total of 35 games, registering 14 annotations and nine assists.

The forward was part of the final call for the Argentina Selection commanded by strategist Jorge Sampaoli to contest the Russia World Cup 2018. In that fair he participated in four duels and started in the Round of 16 match in which the Albiceleste was defeated by France with a score of 4-3.

The Argentine could arrive to cover the rumored possible loss of Cabecita Rodríguez (Photo: Agustin Marcarian / REUTERS)

He has also been one of the referents of the age-limited teams in his country. Pavón has played for the U23 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and the U-15 and U-17 World Cups. However, she has sometimes been called irregular in different South American media, which is why she has not managed to position herself as Boca’s star player.

The Argentine could arrive to cover the rumored possible loss of the Little head Rodriguez, who is nowhere near finalizing his transfer to soccer Saudi Arabia. The economic income of his departure would serve so that the cement board has a wider margin of negotiation and can reach a figure in common with the institution Xeneize.

At the moment the information given only positions this signing within the field of “rumors”, however, the incorporation of Pavón has already begun to generate great expectation among the fans of Machine.

