Covid lowered a team from the Club World Cup and the replacement is already

The coronavirus is once again ravaging the world, with a growing wave of cases and several governments that are forced to intensify sanitary and isolation measures. And the football planet was also affected: matches in leagues such as the Premier League had already been suspended and now the withdrawal of one of the teams that was going to participate in the Club World Cup was confirmed.

It is Auckland City FC, which was going to participate in the event in the United Arab Emirates on behalf of Oceania. However, this Friday FIFA confirmed that the negotiations with New Zealand did not have the expected result and announced the withdrawal of the New Zealander team, as well as their replacement, AS Pirae, from Tahiti.



AS Pirae from Tahiti will play for Oceania.

“Despite recent talks between FIFA, Auckland City FC, the New Zealand Federation and OFC, FIFA was informed that the delay in the reopening of New Zealand’s borders caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic and the reintroduction of the mandatory system of Isolation and Quarantine Managed upon return to the country they forced Auckland City FC, in spite of themselves, to withdraw from the tournament, “the football’s parent company said in a statement.

In this way, the humble Pirae, a multi-champion team in French Polynesia and currently fourth in their local league, will play the Club World Cup, which will take place from February 3 to 12 in the United Arab Emirates. In the first match of the tournament they will face the host team, Al Jazira.

The teams that will compete in the MDC



Palmeiras will be the South American representative.

In addition to Pirae for Oceania and Al Jazira, winner of the Emirate American league, the other continental champions who will play the Club World Cup are: Monterrey for Concacaf, Chelsea, Champions League champion, for UEFA, Palmeiras, who won the Libertadores for Conmebol, Al Hilal from Asia and Al Ahly from Africa.

In the second round, Al-Hilal will face the winner of Pirae and Al Jazira, while Monterrey will face Al Ahly. From there two clubs will come out that will be the opponents of Chelsea and Palmeiras, which enter the semifinals. The final will be on February 12 at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.