COVID-19: subject buys Lamborghini in the US with pandemic support money. Photo: AFP / Ilustrativa

All one wave of criticism Y anger has unleashed the case of a man in America, who used donations for businessmen affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to give themselves a few moments of luxury, among which the comparison of a Lamborghini.

According to local media, Valesky Barosy, 27 and originally from Miami, Florida, in the United States, disappointed by a millionaire amount on federal loans that you applied for with the purported intention of supporting businessmen who were severely affected by the health crisis that affects everyone since two years ago.

Barosy would have gone to request financial support from the Payroll Protection Program (PPP, for its acronym in English) to support in the middle of the pandemic, by which nations have implemented new restrictions in the face of the appearance of Ómicron, a new strain.

However the subject destined the money received for give yourself the high life Y wasteit in Luxury articles.

Luxury brands and even a Lamborghini

Already with the money, Valesky decided that some clothes were missing in her closet and, without remorse, bought clothes from the important and expensive brands:

Gucci

Louis Vuitton

Channel

But since, apparently, garments they did not go enough, the man acquired too clocks of the prestigious firm Rolex. Although the last straw was that he used the money intended to support the COVID-19 contingency to compare a Lamborghini.

The money raised through federal loans, I destined it to acquire a Lamborghini Huracán EVO what would be valued at more than 200 thousand dollars.

To prison!

Although Valesky Barosy tried to outwit the authorities with millionaire fraud, did not achieve its objective, as it was placed at the disposal of a judge and faces the following charges:

Five for wire fraud

Three for money laundering

One for aggravated identity theft

Of being found guilty the man who decided to buy a Lamborghini with money destined to the support of companiesyears affected by COVID-19, I would face a long sentence up to more than 100 years, according to reports.