Copy Ariana Grande’s wedding makeup that has gone viral on Tik Tok

The ariana grande wedding with Dalton Gomez it may have been a surprise, but that its incredible bride’s makeup has gone viral in the whole world has not been. The artist of 7 Rings celebrated a few days ago its link in the form more intimate, among family and close friends and with a very limited selection of photographs. And yet, in all of them you can perfectly appreciate the makeup look that you have asked your makeup artist, Ash holm: an aesthetic of style Old hollywood, very similar to the one he wore in the video clip of Positions, and that is already copying everyone in Tik Tok. If you haven’t tried it yet, take note of the three keys to obtain Ariana Grande’s bridal makeup, as well as base worn by her makeup artist, who is also the favorite of celebrities like Kylie Jenner or Meghan Markle.









Copy Ariana Grande’s bridal makeup

If you are a Tik Tok user and you usually consume beauty videos, you feed will be loaded with tricks beauty most talked about, as well as constant inspiration in terms of makeup. A few months ago, Hailey bieber devastated his proposal in peach eyeshadow on the occasion of the launch of Peaches, the single from Justin Beiber. However, the model has emerged as a strong competitor, Ariana Grande. After saying ‘yes, I want’ to Dalton Gomez a few days ago, her bridal makeup It has had such a global impact that everyone is copying it on the networks. Luckily for the most fans, it may seem a complicated look and the truth is that in three key steps you got it. See how he recreates it Nicolle Chang in this video, which has accumulated almost 310,000 views.

These are the three key steps to, as you see in the video, get bridal makeup from Ariana Grande:

1. Sculpted features and luminous skin: The first thing you have to do is prepare the skin by redefining the contours of your face to your liking. Ash holm, Ariana Grande’s makeup artist, sculpts her face, focusing on strategic areas such as cheekbones, jaw, and nose. Then he resorts to the technique of baking to enhance this result and bet on cream blush and highlighter to ensure the luminous finish.

2. ‘Cut-crease’ with shadows and extreme outlines: Since he opted for this type of look in the eyes for his video clip of Positions, the singer has proven to be a faithful adept to the aesthetics of 60’s. Aesthetics that can be achieved through a cut crease gentle, exclusively, with eyeshadows. In her case, Ariana asked shades of pink and white in the inner corner closest to the tear duct. He put the finishing touch with a delineated heart attack, well sharpened and in line with the sharp line of the previous shadow.

3. Natural and creamy finish lips: As a last step, and although they convey naturalness, pay special attention to the trend technique to paint your lips. Like Ariana Grande, subtly overlines the contour with a pink eyeliner. Afterwards, in a slightly more clear than the previous one, cover them with a creamy finish lipstick.

Copy the rest of the Ariana Grande makeup look, following the keys set out above as well as with the help of other perfect beauty products for itFrom the foundation your makeup artist loves to the hydrating lipstick.