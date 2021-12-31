Colombia of fury | THE VIEWER

This, which is the last week of the year 2021, we learned that the Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello, created 1,208 new positions with a lying argument and that it is nothing more than the bureaucratic quota to oil the next congressional elections. The same happened a few months ago at the Comptroller’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office.

This week Esnaider Javier Castillo, of the musical group Changó, was assassinated. The young man, who formed the cultural heritage of the Pacific and who “made music to heal”, as stated by Ana Copete, director of the Petronio Álvarez Festival, was killed in Barbacoas (Nariño) on December 28.

In November the Clan del Golfo had kidnapped two policemen in Chocó and on the 14th of this month a report from a rapporteur endorsed by the United Nations determined that the National Police is responsible for the death of 11 citizens during the protest marches that took place. last year.

On December 18, the nurses at the San Francisco de Asís Hospital in Quibdó (Chocó) denounced that they had not been paid their salary for four months; On November 16, another case of alleged sexual abuse occurred in a foster home in Roldanillo (Valle del Cauca). “During 2021, the ICBF has opened 9,927 processes to restore rights for sexual violence, of which 85% correspond to girls,” the entity reported.

I could go on, but enough with six examples of events that occurred between November and December, which are the same for every month of every year. This occurs while the politicians who dispute the powers that the Congress and the Presidency of the Republic will give them become entangled in empty discussions, so often manipulated and unnecessary, that leave aside the real problems of Colombia.

As it happens in Don’t look up, the film-satire starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio: an idiotic president with power (what a dangerous formula), played by Meryl Streep, leads not a country but the world to total destruction for not understanding what is important in the survival of human beings.

The above occurs in 2021. Now let’s look at the year 1970, which is when it develops House of fury, the recent novel by Colombian writer Evelio Rosero. 50 decades separate us today from the fiction-reality of the author. But little changes. In a luxurious house somewhere in Bogotá, Alma Santacruz throws a bizarre party to celebrate the anniversary of her marriage to her husband, Supreme Court magistrate Ignacio Caicedo.

Corrupt family members and friends, rapists, underhanded, unfaithful, manipulative and classists come to the party, which is an excess in every sense. They appear there because the hosts and other guests are complacent and cover-up for their unethical and wrongdoing. There is food to throw away by the ton, liquor to finish brutalizing the diners and a great orchestra, that of Cecilito Diez, which fills the place with noise throughout the hours.

Colombia is the “house of fury” of the Caicedo Santacruz, with several orchestras that brutalize us and that produce the most effective noise to silence the horror that we live.

We could ask ourselves what the endurance limit is and if, perhaps, by going out to vote in 2022 responsibly and en masse, we could be part of a bit of change.

I propose that challenge as a goal for the new year.

*Journalist. @ClaMoralesM