Circling: what it is and how it can help you find well-being

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

You can have more than 5000 friends on Facebook and not find anyone to listen to you when you have a problem. If you want to experience the true understanding of the other, we explain a technique that will help you achieve it.

Last update: December 31, 2021

We live in a time when we are constantly interconnected through different websites, platforms or social networks. But that doesn’t mean we have all the support in the world when we need it. That is why a more than interesting trend called circling.

But what is the circling? It is a kind of therapy in which a group of people come together to discuss common issues and show support for one another. Because it may be the case that you have more than 5000 friends on Facebook and have no one to listen to you when you really need to.

What is circling?

In that case, what does this type of dynamic provide that a good family member or friend does not do? Mainly, the ability to put yourself in the shoes of the other and see the world through their eyes. The most characteristic quality of circling is a active listening that only cares about understanding the other.

At the end of the day, when we tell someone close to us about our problems, the most common thing is that the other person says something like “and me too”. Behind those words hides the intention of empathize with our friend, but what we are really doing is taking the conversation back to our turf.

“The observer becomes part of what is observed”: -Robert Heinlein-

In the words of Gregg Levoy, one of the promoters of the circling, this method looks for the reverse effect. “We have to prioritize the connection over the competition,” he says. At the end of the day, it would be something “especially difficult for anyone who equates the behavior of the circling with sharks and vultures ”.

Think that the circling avoid at all costs that the interlocutor participates to put his vision of things, his prejudices or experiences on the table. These types of meetings seek that we understand someone “so thoroughly, that you almost merge with him and he with you.”

The observer becomes part of the observed

This new relational concept stems from the reflections of the writer Robert Heinlein, who introduced the concept of grok. Basically, it becomes the situation in which “the observer becomes part of the observed.”

If you’ve ever seen yourself groked, that is to say: known and truly understood by another, you know what the circling. The objective is none other than to focus the compassionate care of a group on an individual in order to know what that person feels. A kind of “relational yoga” that allows us to see the world through the eyes of the other.

In an increasingly mediatized and technified world, the technique of circling it offers genuine contact between one person and another. In short: the deepest experience of what it is to feel understood.

This method is conceived from what it is known as “the space of us”, which is nothing other than the relational field that exists between people. The idea is that participants can examine the thoughts behind their thoughts and the particular chemistry that makes a stranger can be seen as a friend.

How does circling work?

The process begins with meeting between 4 and 10 people in the same space. The person in charge of sharing your vision is likely to comment on a concern or an emotion that is difficult to manage. From there, it is up to the rest to place the focus entirely on that person.

As we say, it is not about taking the conversation to our ground and expressing our vision of things. Rather the complete opposite: listening is intended that seeks to understand the way the other sees the world.

It is clear that the way most of us have learned to communicate has little to do with this circling. That is why it is so important to unlearn all the communication techniques that we have been learning during our lives.

At first, the language may seem unnatural and the conversational dynamics somewhat erratic. But if we manage not to keep the conversational attention focused on ourselves, we will be able to really reach the interior of the other person. After all, this is what these types of relational yoga techniques are all about.

It is no longer useful to wait our turn to speak or queue to express our opinions and prejudices, the circling forces you to do active listening. It’s more about encouraging the other person to talk more and express whatever they need to express. If you ask a question, it should always be focused on the interlocutor and with the aim of broadening his vision.

The primary objective of circling is to achieve a decentralization of the self and extend our consciousness beyond our own thoughts. Find those common spaces that we share with others and in others themselves.

It might interest you …