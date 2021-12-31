cineforos, national and international premieres at INSOMNIA Teatro Condell – G5noticias

“Once in Venice” by Juan Zapata and the documentary by Sergio Castro San Martín “The black” they premiere with cinephors the first week of January.

Also, the remake of the 1961 musical “West Side history” Under the direction of Steven Spielberg, it opens on Thursday, January 6 at 10:00 p.m.

An overloaded schedule of premieres and films designed for all tastes and ages, INSOMNIA Teatro Condell has planned to spend summer afternoons enjoying the best cinema in Chile and the world in the only independent cinema in Valparaíso. This month you can enjoy both versions of “West Side History”, the 1961 directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins and the contemporary film by Steven Spielberg, to revive the romance of Tony and Maria, both belonging to rival gangs: the Jets and the Sharks. The original 1961 film will be shown on Wednesday, January 5 at 3:00 p.m. and the remake premieres this Thursday, January 6 at 10:00 p.m. with repetitions throughout the month.

In addition, we start the week with two unmissable cinephors. The first will be held on Tuesday, January 4 at 6:00 p.m. with the movie “Once in Venice” from the Colombian director Juan Zapata, who will be present to talk with the audience. The second will be held on Thursday, January 6 at 7:30 p.m. about the Chilean documentary “The black” which tells the story of the fugitive most wanted by the Chilean police: Ricardo Palma Salamanca.

Juan Zapata, director of “Once in Venice “, appreciated the opportunity to return to theaters with his film that: “these days this wonderful temple of cinema is being premiered in Valparaíso, in the INSOMNIA Room, of all of us who love the seventh art and which has survived these difficult times , because it is very, very important to defend these spaces ”.

In addition, he shared that his film is about: “a romance, filmed entirely in Italy, that tells a completely improbable love story, deconstructing everything we believe and know about Venice, those cliches we put aside and we tell something a lot more intimate and human, showing a totally different Venice. I invite you to travel with this film, to return to the cinema, to return to this very important space and to see each other there personally because I am going to be presenting the film ”.

Other premieres that can be seen at INSOMNIA Teatro Condell during the first week of January are “The mystery of Soho” from the director Edgard Wright (Monday 3, 3:00 p.m.; Tuesday 4, 9:00 p.m.); “Matrix Resurrections” by Lana Wachowsky (Tuesday 4, 3:00 p.m., Wednesday 5, 9:00 p.m.) “The French Dispatch” by Wes Anderson (Friday 7, 3:00 p.m.) and “Dune” by Denis Villeneuve (Saturday 8, 10:00 p.m.).

In addition, the week starts with a classic “The glow”by acclaimed director Stanley Kubrick and starring Jack Nicholson, on Monday, January 3 at 9:00 p.m. and ends with “The bridges of Madison” by Clint Eastwood this Sunday 9 at 5:30 p.m. An unmissable romantic film that talks about a mature and impossible love.

More premieres for the INSOMNIA Family

The boys and girls have earned a special place for INSOMNIA Teatro Condell, consolidating the “INSOMNIA Family” strip that every month has brought special premieres. This month the outstanding premiere of the strip is the Chilean film: “Nahuel and the magic book” by the director Germán Acuña. This animated feature film tells the adventures of Nahuel, a boy who lives in Chiloé and who, despite helping his fisher father on a daily basis, has a phobia of the sea. The discovery of a book in an old house will be the beginning of a double journey that will take you to explore the mysteries of the island and face your own fears. The premiere of “Nahuel and the magic book” It will be held on Thursday, January 20 at 7:30 p.m. with repetitions throughout the rest of the month.

Also, on Saturday, January 8 at 3:00 p.m. will be exhibited “Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion”, French animated film by directors Alexandre Astier and Louis Clichy and “Charm”, Directed by Jared Bush, Charise Castro Smith, and Byron Howard at 5:30 PM; Sunday 9 is screened again “Charm” at 12:00 hrs. and at 3:00 p.m. “Isle of Dogs” a unique Wes Anderson film critically acclaimed for children’s movies.

The value of the premiere movie tickets is $ 2,500 and the rest of the programming is $ 2,000, they can be purchased at the theater box office from Monday to Sunday from 2:00 p.m. Notably INSOMNIA Condell Theater safeguards security measures during the pandemic, eating inside the cinema is prohibited and capacity is limited, so it is recommended to reserve tickets in advance. More information in www.insomniacine.cl.