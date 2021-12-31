Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky: wife got a Thor symbol tattoo – People – Culture

Elsa Pataky She is a 45-year-old Spanish woman. He has stood out in the world of television and cinema, having been on the screen with productions such as’ DiDi Hollywood ‘,’ Mr. Nice ‘,’ Tidelands’ and ‘Fast and Furious 6’.

Pataky was married since 2010 with Chris Hemsworth, the Australian actor who plays ‘Thor’ in the tapes of the Marvel Universe.

Decades before meeting him, the woman had the symbol of Thor tattooed on her right shoulder without knowing that she would now be married to the actor who embodies him.

“I ended up marrying whoever plays Thor!” He joked in a chat with Vogue magazine years ago.

“It is shocking how things turn out in life. I just liked that symbol and the legend it had was so beautiful that I wanted to keep it, “he added.

The tattoo that was made when he was 15 years old is tiny and without much detail, but it represents the Norse god who, according to legend, was one of the strongest to face the beasts thanks to his hammer Mjölnir, who he always carried in his hand, and his Thunder.

How did you meet the protagonist of ‘Thor’?

It is worth saying that Pataky fell in love with Hemsworth when his name was not widely known beyond Australia, his native country. He had done some roles in the ‘A Perfect Getaway’ movies, ‘Star trek‘and’ Ca $ h ‘.

The Spanish actress spoke with him by phone moments before their first date, as revealed to the newspaper ‘Daily Mail’: “His voice is amazing! Before I met him, I heard him on the phone and loved him ”.

Then the relationship became stronger and stronger to the point of surprisingly marrying when they were on holiday in Indonesia in 2010.

“We had our two families on vacation at the same time, at random, and we said, ‘This is a good opportunity because we are all together.’ So we just did it, ”Hemsworth said, in an interview with the television program ‘Good Morning Britain’.

Then came the three children: Rose and twins Tristan and Sasha.

‘I grew up with him’

I experienced all its successes and changes

Happiness was not only concentrated in the family, as Chris received a juicy proposal: to embody ‘Thor‘from’ Marvel ‘, in his first film, which grossed about $ 450 million at the box office.

The superhero also had participation in ‘The Avengers’, ‘Thor: The Dark World’, ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

For this and more, the 38-year-old Australian is one of the highest paid celebrities, according to the ‘Forbes’ media, by accumulating a fortune to date of more than 76 million dollars (about 310 billion Colombian pesos).

“At first he was beautiful, when I met him he was not known at all and I grew up with him and experienced all his successes and changes, and then he became so great. It is difficult when you go from being a normal person to a person who is well known for all the changes that this entails, “said Elsa.

The couple have lived since 2014 in Byron Bay, a coastal city in Australia, which has around it luxurious houses for which it has been dubbed ‘Hollywood 2.0’.

