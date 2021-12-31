China Unveils Three-Year Plan to Revolutionize Its Smart Manufacturing, Industrial Software, and Robotics Industries

According to the established objective, by 2025 the added value of the country’s digital sector should represent 10% of GDP compared to 7.8% registered in 2020.

The Chinese government presented a three-year plan on Tuesday with the aim of giving a significant boost to industries related to the digital economy, reports the Global Times. According to the plan, by 2025 the added value of the country’s digital sector should represent 10% of GDP, compared to 7.8% in 2020.

To achieve this objective, the technical level and competitiveness of the smart manufacturing equipment and industrial ‘software’ should improve significantly and more than 70% of large-scale Chinese enterprises should be digitized by 2025. “The level of development of smart manufacturing is related to the global position of China’s manufacturing industry in the future,” the document said. .

In the opinion of the expert in new technologies Zhang Xiaorong, “China is lagging behind” of the leading countries in smart manufacturing, such as the US, Germany and Japan. “The industrial ‘software’, operating systems and equipment used in China are mainly from foreign brands,” Zhang lamented.

The plan also covers the robotics industry, which, as planned, should become a global center for innovation, manufacturing and application of new technologies. Likewise, the quality of the robots must reach the main international standards, while the annual growth rate of the sector will have to exceed 20%. In addition, the country will establish three to five development zones for this industry and double the intensity of robotic equipment production.

Apart from these objectives, the document contains measures to support the development of information technologies, including information security and cloud computing.

