China approves the sending of 3 new probes to the Moon starting in 2023 in order to study the area for a future joint manned base with Russia

The Chinese National Space Administration (ANEC) has approved the fourth phase of the Chang’e lunar exploration project, the agency’s deputy director Wu Yanhua said in an interview with China Aerospace News on Monday.

This stage, which will take place in the next 10 years, includes the launch to the south pole of the Moon, where there is sufficient continuous light, of three scientific devices: Chang’e 6, Chang’e 7 and Chang’e 8.

The first to be launched, Chang’e 7, consists of an orbiter, a lunar lander, a rover, and a flying miniature probe able to take off and fly repeatedly. The apparatus will incorporate “many pieces of equipment” and will investigate various questions about topics such as geological conditions and the composition of the soil, although its main task will be to detect water ice.

The Chang’e 7 flight is scheduled to “around 2023.”

Launch dates for the other two probes have yet to be set. The Chang’e 6 will perform a flight similar to that of the Chang’e 5, which in December 2020 managed to take samples of lunar soil and bring it to Earth. For its part, Chang’e 8 will build “the basic model of a lunar scientific research station,” Wu said. He indicated that it will be “the predecessor station” of a manned scientific station that China plans to build. jointly with Russia.

As for manned trips to the Moon, the ANEC does not plan to carry them out during the fourth phase of the program. However, this stage is crucial to prepare them. “Knowing and mastering more information about the Moon will help to choose the location of the manned moon landings,” said Wu, highlighting that the probes will collect information on the conditions of the satellite’s surface, as well as help determine what type of scientific investigations will be better perform.

