Chicharito, Pizarro and the frustrated signings of the Chivas fans

Every season, names of stellar players circulate as possible reinforcements of the Herd, but none have materialized, to the chagrin of their fans.

The hobby of Guadalajara has begun to express his annoyance at the lack of elements that reinforce Marcelo Michel Leaño’s squad, so year after year, names of elements that the fans long for because they become reinforcements of the whole are presented Rojiblanco, but they have never reached the Sacred Flock.

Against this background, in ESPN Digital we present to you the elements that the fans always crave Chivas and that have not materialized.

Chicharito Hernández and Rodolfo Pizarro are two of the players that the fans would like to see back at Chivas. Getty Images

Since his departure in 2018, the attacking midfielder has become the most requested footballer by the fans of the Guadalajara, since after passing through Rayados and Inter Miami in MLS, the one formed in the lower ranks of Pachuca is one of the favorite footballers of the Rojiblanca fans, after his successful past with Chivas where he got a total of four titles.

In the last year, in the two transfer windows his name has sounded to return to the Guadalajara, however, the economic issue and its poor exit from Chivas They have become the main impediment to having their second stage in the Rojiblanca institution.

Prior to Clausura 2020, he had become the star signing of the Super Chivas 2.0However, a doping problem in his time with Pachuca, ended up canceling his transfer with the Guadalajara, after having some friendly encounters.

As his signing did not materialize, semester by semester his name is one of the most mentioned by the Rojiblanca fans, since his multifunctionality on the pitch and good football is to the liking of the fans, but the possibility that the ‘Pocho’ will return to Chivas it is more and more distant.

The youth squad of Guadalajara It is the name that the fans ask the most next to that of Carlos candle to reinforce Chivas, since the historical scorer of the Mexican National Team, has established himself as one of the greatest wishes of the fans of the Guadalajara, after finishing his stage in soccer in Europe, so since his arrival in MLS, the Chicharito it is still the frustrated dream of the fans.

The former midfielder of America, was in the orbit of Chivas after a failed exchange with Uriel Antuna, however, he did not reach the GuadalajaraAfter the ‘Brujo’ refused to play with the Azulcrema team, in addition to the fact that the fans showed their rejection of the possible exchange, so what could be the bomb transfer of the next tournament, ended up being a frustrated desire for the fans.

Aguirre was the object of desire of the Guadalajara in the conformation of the Super Chivas 2.0, after his name rang to join the club, but despite being captured in Guadalajara territory prior to the start of the Clausura 2020 Tournament, his arrival to the team never materialized Rojiblanco.

It was another of the elements that sounded to reinforce Chivas, after his flashes of quality with Querétaro, in addition to his youth, filled the eyes of the Rojiblanca fans, however, his possible arrival at the Sacred Flock.

The forward of the Mexican National Team sounded to reinforce the Guadalajara On repeated occasions, however, despite the fact that each semester his name was required by the fans to join the club, America ended up winning the game at the Chivas signing him, leaving the followers hurt Rojiblancos with one more frustrated signing.