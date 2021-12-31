Cardi B to host the American Music Awards

Cardi B has won five American Music Awards and has performed at the awards ceremony throughout her career. Now you will have a new task: to run the show.

The rapper with hits like “Bodak Yellow” and “Money” will host the awards show that will air from Los Angeles on ABC on November 21.

“We are immensely excited that dynamic Cardi B is bringing her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a host for the first time,” executive producer Jesse Collins said in a statement Tuesday.

Cardi B performed “I Like It” at the 2018 AMAs with J Balvin and Bad Bunny and also made history during her last AMA appearance as the first female rapper to win the Favorite Hip Hop Song award twice.

Olivia Rodrigo, in the first year that she is eligible, tops the list of nominees with seven mentions, including artist of the year and new artist of the year.

The winner of five AMA The Weeknd has six nominations. Compete with Rodrigo in the category of artist of the year along with BTS, Ariana Grande, Drake and Taylor Swift.

Reggaeton star Bad Bunny, newcomer R&B singer Giveon and Doja Cat have five nominations each. In the category of new artist of the year, Rodrigo is measured against Giveon, 24KGoldn, Masked Wolf and The Kid LAROI.

Swift, who currently holds the record as the most awarded artist in AMA history, could extend her streak even further. She is nominated for three awards including favorite pop album for “evermore.”

The AMAs, whose winners are selected by fans, added new categories this year, such as favorite trending song, favorite gospel artist, and favorite Latin duo or group.

Rapper Pop Smoke, who was killed in 2020, is nominated in three categories, including Favorite Hip Hop Album and Favorite Hip Hop Artist, and could win his first award posthumously.