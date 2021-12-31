Can’t Miles Morales be played by a Mexican?

In social networks they criticized the actor Benny Emmanuel for wanting to be Miles Morales, because the character is Puerto Rican, not Mexican.

Benny Emmanuel, the young Mexican actor who rose to stardom for starring in the show Cartoon Network: The CQ, you just said on social media that you are Very interested to become the Miles Morales live-action of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That unleashed a great controversy in social networks due to the idea that a mexican actor will play a character of Afro-Puerto Rican identity.

The issue of whether the origin of an artist matters when giving life to a character is a very extensive discussion, that not only covers the subject of race, but also gender and sexuality. Why is it so controversial? Should any artist be able to play whatever role it is? What are the true limits? Let’s find out today!

Why do we care about the identity of a Character?

One of the reasons why racial identity of an artist matters resides from the beginnings of Hollywood. Particularly for the use of the so-called “Black Face” or “Yellow Face”, which consisted of Caucasian actors / actresses they painted their faces black and pretended to be Afro-descendants, or used prosthetics to resemble the features of a person of Asian origin.

Thousands of artists of the caliber of Judy Garland, Fred Astaire, Mickey Rooney in the golden age of Hollywood they participated in this. That was a big problem for the industry, because they did it due to the strict segregation laws that prevented Afro-descendant artists from working in Hollywood. And besides, the way his characters unfolded was made to taunt through clichés of that group of people. Or, to show how, from the Caucasian perspective, a minority had to behave in order to belong to society.

At this time, the blackface it was deliberately used to send harmful messages about a group of people and to keep them separated from the film culture, solely because of the racist ideas of the time. Times change, and although artists of color are already allowed the opportunity to interpret different roles, the systemic problem is so great that not only are these groups still far from having the same opportunities as the Caucasian ethnic groups, but they are already showed that this has great economic consequences for the Hollywood industry in general.

Use a blackface it was trying to tell the perspective of a person of color from a Caucasian perspective, preventing a truly Afro-descendant person from having the role. This was a practice similar to that faced by trans artists, Who historically They have also been represented in movies and series as a mockery or as something horrifying. Stories even like Psycho from Alfred Hitchcock or The silence of the inocents, They go further by intuiting that any man who breaks gender norms has mental problems and can be dangerous.

True Forced Inclusion

However, the case of representation LGBTTTIQ + is even more complicated, because they are positive representation attempts that end up marginalizing and limiting the presence of more sexual diversity in Hollywood. Experiments like that of The Danish Girl, where Eddie Redmayne, a cisgender actor plays Lili Elbe, a real woman who was one of the first people to receive gender reassignment surgery at the end of the 19th century.

Why choose a cisgender man? If at the end of the film he will remove his makeup and continue his career as a man, reinforcing the hollywood stereotype that trans women are actually men in disguise who choose that lifestyle and can quit at any time. Why not cast a true trans person? That I would not only appreciate being able to participate, but would also permeate the story of a different perspective well could extrapolate your experiences to build your character.

In this regard, the comedian Billy eichner told news site Deadline in 2020 that’s why Hollywood’s attitude is pretty hypocrite, They claim to support the community by donating money for certain causes, but continue to marginalize LGBTTTIQ stories and artists:

“We have the experience in life to bring her intellectual nuance to the big screen. I don’t need to sit with a group of 30 gay people to find out what it means to be gay. I know what it is, and no one knows it better than me and my friends. We need to stop the idea that if a gay person plays a gay character it is not acting, but if a straight person does it, we give them an Oscar ”.

Comments such as Eichner’s bring out why the arguments we find on social networks, which advocate why “The joke of acting is pretending” or empty ironies like “Chris Hemsworth is Australian, but he can play someone from Asgard.” Building a character is building a person, someone who is going to have a specific physique (Hemsworth will not be from Asgard, but his physiognomy is very close to that of the Norse god); and you will also have experiences and opinions that will be the result of your socioeconomic stratum, origin and sexuality.

Actors really?

And for an artist it is to become someone diametrically different, but who in a certain way share certain traits. Christian bale it has nothing to do with the vice president Dick Cheney, so his transformation is brutal. But we should not pretend that Bale does not know what it is like to live as a rich white man in the United States in constant contact with powerful groups. He must prepare a lot, yes, but his role is informed because he shares social identity traits with Cheney.

But the transformation of Christian bale in The vice president has another layer that is talked about a lot: the immense commitment of the actor for completely disfiguring his image to lose himself in his role. This method is highly celebrated in Hollywood and is one of the reasons why artists like Meryl streep they are so recognized. Leonardo Dicaprio He reached his Oscar after eating raw meat and swimming in sub-zero temperatures for real. Lady Gaga He confessed that he stayed within the character of Patrizia reggiani for 18 months and his name rings a lot for the 2022 awards season.

Although it is an incredible ability, it should not be the only metric by which to judge an artist’s “commitment” or histrionic “abilities”, as we do not take into account the consequences that they leave behind.. Lady Gaga she eventually confessed that belonging in Patrizia’s shoes for so long had a havoc on her mental health. And the stars of Succession said they were very concerned about the way the commitment to Jeremy strong it affected him and his performance with his peers.

Not taking into account that they also really depend on economic, family and social structures that allow them to invest so much time and effort in that role, and then simply return to their real life. Although cases like Gaga and Strong do put into question how much it is worth spending so much to embody someone else.

Furthermore, it is very limited to pretend that a person can really span the entire spectrum of experiences, opinions, perspectives and lives that at the end of the day end up inspiring the stories we see in the movies. The great thing about art is that many people can transmit their voice to the world, not that only certain types of people, those who have historically been and still are in power, try to “include” other groups by creating stories “for themselves.”

And the case of Benny?

In case of Miles Morales It is special because those people who argue that the role should be played by a Puerto Rican do not talk about the fact that Miles actually has two identities: a Puerto Rican descent on his mother’s side, but an African American on his father’s side.

So, in a strict sense, Miles is an Afro-Latino person who, although not a salient issue in the United States, is close to the idea of ​​miscegenation that we know in Mexico. That is why the case of Benny emmanuel as Miles Morales in the MCU would be promising and interesting. Not only would it be enhancing the Hollywood career of a 100% Mexican rising star, but it would force us to argue what is the latin identity. From the perspective of representation in Mexico, Benny’s presence would even give a bit visibility to Afro-descendant Latinos.

And since Miles is actually American, would force us to rethink what differences or similarities are there between a person who was born and raised in a Latin American country and a descendant of migrants who have lived their entire lives immersed in the culture of American. And thus, seek to improve and promote a broader representation of the Latino community in Hollywood.

All these are discussions that we have not had yet, that the cinema has never explored and that only productions as big as Marvel’s could empower so that the rest of the world see them and talk about them.

Moviegoers and moviegoers, would you like to see Benny Emmanuel as Miles Morales?