Can you repeat Thor’s last workout?

The holidays have not been just family snow battles and cold outdoor ice baths for Chris Hemsworth. The Australian continues with his physical tasks to stay in shape and be able to shine as Thor In the universe Marvel and What Tyler rake in the movies of Extraction in Netflix.

It has shown that it could repeat the extreme physical tests of ‘Unlimited’ in an Instagram post in which he has detailed his last workout of the year and how it should be done. In addition, Chris Hemsworth has confirmed that they are demanding when sharing some sequences of their series on video.

There is a bit of everything, but the key is in the intensity. Going backwards with the bear path may seem easy because it is the beginning, but the work put forth by Chris Hemsworth and the team at Centr, the application he founded with his wife Elsa Pataky, has designed a very complete end-of-the-year workout with work of all the muscle groups of the body with a large dose of cardio.

“Try to do this calorie-burning training without the need for equipment before the end of the year champagne, “wrote Chris Hemsworth in his post. The conditions are clear: two rounds with 20 seconds of rest between exercises to recover and only one minute of rest between the two sets.

Here’s Chris Hemsworth’s last workout of the year in detail:

Bear Trail 40 Seconds

Changes 40 seconds

Triceps curls 40 seconds

Leg flapping 40 seconds

Prisoner Squat 40 seconds

Climbers to elbow 40 seconds

Burpees 40 seconds

Butterfly squats 40 seconds

Conventional squats 40 seconds

Plank push-ups 40 seconds.

Finally, Chris Hemsworth has encouraged his followers to subscribe to the Centr application as a new year’s commitment to start with the best wishes of being in shape in the year 2022.

