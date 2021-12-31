By demand, Disney may lose Jack Sparrow, character played by Johnny Depp

Disney is currently at a crossroads, because the house of the famous mouse could lose the rights to the character of Jack Sparrow, a role that was played by the renowned actor Johnny Depp for the Pirates of the Caribbean saga that began in 2003. According to the itspoilertime.com portal, the problem is due to the lawsuit against him, made by A. Lee Alfred II and Ezequiel Martínez Jr, which continues to this day. In 2017, Alfred and Martinez sued Disney saying they had stolen their original idea for a gender-defying pirate in a script they sent to the studio.

They claim that some elements of his story, specifically the role that became Jack Sparrow, were taken from his original idea. The judge initially dismissed the lawsuit, as Alfred and Martinez’s own ideas were taken from famous pirates who actually existed. To this day, everything is in a phase that will be based on expert testimony to determine if Jack Sparrow was, in fact, an original character or just someone based on popular pirate themes. The curious thing about all this is that Johnny Depp could be the savior of Disney, since he made a special performance, and that at that time the directors did not understand, that it can differ substantially in what Alfred and Martínez originally devised.

If it is confirmed that Disney copied ideas of others, that can mean a millionaire compensation. So we will have to be attentive to how this matter about Jack Sparrow evolves. While this legal dispute over the inspiration behind Jack Sparrow has played out behind the scenes, it also caused a completely separate controversy involving actor Johnny Depp, who became embroiled in a lawsuit with his ex-wife Amber Heard, who accused him of abuse.

Although Depp was not convicted of any crime, the actor experienced several repercussions due to Heard’s allegations, including being forced to abandon his role in Fantastic Animals. Disney has also made it clear that Depp will not be returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. If Disney is guilty of what the two writers have accused them of, they could be owed massive compensation for their intellectual property. This could also potentially affect the future of the franchise, as Disney is currently planning to shoot two new installments of the franchise.

About Pirates of the Caribbean It was in 2003 when the first installment of this franchise called Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, starring Johhny Depp, in the role of pirate and captain Jack Sparrow; Orlando Bloom, as the pirate William Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, and Geoffrey Russ as Barbossa, in a film directed by Gore Verbinski, which had a production cost of 140 million dollars, and due to its success, managed to raise at the box office more than 654 million dollars.

Three years later comes the sequel called Pirates of the Caribbean: The Chest of Death, directed again by Gore Verbinski, this time with a budget greater than 225 million dollars, managing to collect more than 1,066 million dollars worldwide at the box office, starring again by Johhny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, joining the project Bill Nighy, Naomie Harries, Tom Hollander, among others.

The saga continued with a third installment in 2007, titled Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, again directed by Gore Verbinski, achieving at the box office grossing more than 960 million dollars, with a production that cost 300 million.

When it seemed to conclude with this third installment, it was not like that, Disney decides in 2011 to expand the franchise with a fourth installment entitled Pirates of the Caribbean: Sailing in mysterious waters, joining Johnny Depp, figures such as Penélope Cruz, Ian McShane, Sam Claflin, Astrid Berges, among others. As expected, the production cost was higher than the previous ones, reaching 410 million dollars, obtaining at the box office more than 1,046 million dollars, with the difference that this time, the film was directed by Rob Marshall, known for directing films such as The Return of Mary Poppins (2018) Memoirs of a Geisha (2005), In the Forest (2014), among others.