Britney Spears year of freedom

12.31.2021 11:41 a.m.



Updated: 12.31.2021 11:56 h.



Without a doubt, 2021 is the year of Britney Spears. The situation of the singer has been known to all for years. The father of the artist, Jamie spears, and the lawyer of the same, Jodi Montgomery, have divided their custody in the last 13 years. Now Britney is free.

The singer was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the late 2000s so her father fought to have legal guardianship of his daughter. He claimed that the problem of mental health It would not allow him to manage his career as an artist well and, since 2008, he took charge of his economy and his life.

First calls

There were many who once laughed at a fan who, desperate to see what happened with Spears, shouted to the world “Leave britney alone”(Leave Britney alone). The jokes there were several, but there was some truth.

The interpreter of One more time He felt that his father ended his career. Many of his last appearances made them forced by him, when in reality she was not in her best circumstances. Remembered is his performance in some awards MTV Where the singer was seen with difficulties to follow the choreography or the shows in Las Vegas where playback reigned and that on many occasions not even she herself could follow. The evidence They were more than obvious: something was wrong with Britney.

Netflix Documentary

The singer’s voice was gradually heard. Back in 2019, Jamie Spears let Montgomery take care of her daughter’s music business, always guarded up close for him. Although not as much as I thought.

Netflix produced a series in which it followed Britney’s career and in which many witnesses revealed the tight parental control to which she was subjected. That did nothing but give wings to the movement Free Britney (Freedom for Britney) to take to the streets to claim that she was the one to take control of his life.

Singer Britney Spears / INSTAGRAM

Jamie’s resignation

All these factors were able to add when a court determined whether it was feasible that, despite their disorder bipolar, Britney could take care of not only her career, but also of his own life.

The media pressure was so great that it was not necessary to wait for the verdict. Jamie Spears felt so pressured that on August 12 he revealed that he was relinquishing legal guardianship of his daughter. A gesture that was not only mere words. In September he submitted his resignation to the Courts and on November 13, a court determined that “the guardianship of the person and the estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer necessary and therefore is annulled.”

Celebration

The words were celebrated by everyone. She herself made various publications on her social networks to thank everyone who had her supported during all these years, but there are still some steps.

The family lawyer, David glass, assured that “Jodi Montgomery presented a transition treatment plan to Britney, explaining what she thought was necessary in terms of medical, psychological and medication treatment ”. For the rest, it all depends on Britney.

Various Ads

The consequences were immediate. The former Disney girl does not stop posting videos day after day. Announced that I was going to compose new music, new versions of songs that he never liked and always wanted to do differently. She also announced her engagement to Sam Asghari.

Designers are already fighting to design their wedding dress, fans just want to hear their new songs. Her meanwhile enjoy your freedom after 13 years of guardianship. He even allowed himself a previously banned trip to celebrate his 40th birthday.

Singer Britney Spears / INSTAGRAM

Shades

But adapting Uncle Ben’s words to Spider-man, with all freedom comes responsibility as well. In these months, the artist has had her ups and downs. He has abandoned some social networks for his mental health, he has had to respond to his critical and strive to retrain your voice.

The results have been mixed. Despite the joy that she shows on her Instagram regularly, Britney announced five days before ending 2021 that her long-awaited Return must wait.

Darts

“For 13 years I asked to perform on stage new songs and make current versions of the ones I already had, but every time I proposed it I received a ‘no’. I suppose now there will be those who wonder why I am not releasing new music now… although this is just a somewhat insubstantial problem. People have no idea what they have done to me Personally, and after everything I’ve been through, I am afraid of both people and the business itself, ”he asserts.

This has simply served to pause a year in which he has seen his success He floated and in which his emotions have been on the surface. But he promises that 2022 may be the year of his full happiness. The beginning of the new Britney. And it launches a warning for sailors: “Stopping singing is, in part, a way of telling them ‘Fuck you’”.