‘Breastfeeding’: Katy Perry returns to her old ways in Las Vegas

Happiness happiness! Katy Perry (37) has shown, once again, that his performances are the most fun and original on the international scene. If at the SuperBowl he had already impressed us with his dancing sharks, now, years later, he has shown that his rebellious spirit and more hooligan still present.

The interpreter has just released her residency in Las Vegas and has done so by putting all the meat on the grill. But of course, the meat must be paired with a good wine or, failing that, with beer. What if, Katy Perry has worn a dress with beer cans and has served a cold beer directly from her cleavage. And be careful because to show that it is real, he drinks it.

In a show that has caused a sensation, the singer has also shown to have a great sense of humor singing a song about some huge toilet paper rolls, in a clear reference to the beginning of the pandemic and the shortage of certain cleaning products.

Has 129 million followers on Instagram, is one of the most successful singers on planet earth, maintains a more than stable relationship with Orlando Bloom (44) and is the mother of a beautiful girl named Daisy.

So we could say that Katy Perry has earned the right to wear what she wants and how she wants. Okay. That said, the interpreter recently attended a charity gala organized by Unicef ​​and LUISAVIAROMA, and her dress we loved it because its sleeves looked like two prawn bread. And beware, this is not a criticism, it is a compliment.

Katy Perry and motherhood

“My life has changed and he will not stop changing it,” he replied to one of the Internet users who wanted to know first-hand the impact that motherhood has had on the existence of the interpreter. “I think that when you are a mother … You have to focus primarily on that, the rest of things have to orbit around it. It’s not that you stop loving other people or that you don’t care about your job, but it’s that you know that your main mission is to be a good mother. There are a lot of things that end up collapsing when you become a mother, it is the best job in the world, “she has asserted in her talk with fans. It is clear that Daisy cannot have a cooler mother.