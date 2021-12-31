BREAK THE SILENCE: Romelu Lukaku explained why he is NOT happy at Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku returned to Chelsea because it is a dream that he had pending. However, the start of your second chapter as a player blue it has not been the dreamed. Between some injury and Thomas Tuchel’s model / system, the Belgian beast is unhappy with his current status at the Stamford Bridge entity.

That yes, that does not mean that it will lower the guard. The forward born in 1993 is a professional and will continue to give his best to help the London team. Physically he already feels full and has made it clear that he will not give up.

WHY IS LUKAKU NOT HAPPY AT THE CHELSEA?

“Physically I am very well, I think. Better than before. This is one thing (taking care of yourself) that, after 2 years at Inter, after working with coaches and nutritionists, will stay with me forever. Physically I am fine. I am not happy with the situation, it is normal. I think the coach made the decision to play with another module / system, and I have to accept. I must not give up, keep working and be professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker ”.

Right now, his mind and concentration is on performing for Chelsea. Although, in the interview he gave to Sky Sport Italia, the historical top scorer of the Belgian National Team assured that he would be fascinated to play at Inter again. I’d look for a return when I’m still at a high level.

“I don’t think everything that happened was supposed to happen like this. How I left Inter, how I communicated with the fans, that annoys me (…) Now I think it is correct to speak because I have always said that I have Inter in my heart, I will play there again, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy, this is the right time to speak up and let people know what really happened without speaking badly because I am not like that ”.

“I really hope, in the bottom of my heart, to return to Inter. Not at the end of my career, yes at a good level to win more ”.

What system change is Lukaku referring to? Well, at Inter, under Conte’s orders, the team competed with a 3-5-2. Romelu had more freedom to fall in the band and, in addition, he found in Lautaro Martínez a perfect complement. At Chelsea, among the casualties they have suffered recently and because they were successful in many games last year, Tuchel opts for a 3-4-3 (or 3-4-2-1), which sets and limits a bit more to the finishing zone to Romelu.

Undefeated data. Romelu Lukaku registers 7 goals in 18 games played since he returned to Chelsea. They recruited him for 115 million euros, making him the most expensive striker in the entire history of the Premier League.

Did you know…? Romelu Lukaku added 64 goals and 17 assists in 95 games played for Inter. He was Serie A champion, Serie A MVP and UEFA Europa League finalist.