BlackBerry mobiles will stop working on January 4

BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10, BlackBerry’s operating systems, will cease to function on January 4, marking the definitive end of a legend.

According an update of the company on its FAQ page, people who continue to use devices with BlackBerry 7.1 OS or earlier, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 or earlier, and BlackBerry 10, will no longer have reliable access to basic functions such as Wi-Fi connection, phone calls , SMS and emergency calls.

At the same time, applications such as BlackBerry Link, BlackBerry Desktop Manager, BlackBerry World, BlackBerry Protect, BlackBerry Messenger, and BlackBerry Blend will be limited.

The BlackBerry website offers recommendations for migrating data to new devices, although the process depends on each model.

It’s easy to see it in perspective, but we can say that BlackBerry made the mistake of trying compete with iOS and Android alone. His last movements were erratic. First launched the Blackberry Z10 with a modern operating system, BlackBerry 10, which had an easy-to-use interface too complicated. Then he made a brief foray into Android with the BlackBerry Priv, which was unstable and gave too much importance to the physical keyboard. He ended up throwing in the towel and licensing his brand to TCL, which does not seem to have done well because in August 2020 he stopped selling BlackBerry devices.

Goodbye to BlackBerry OS is the final nail in a manufacturer’s coffin which even had its own WhatsApp with BlackBerry Messenger. BBM was geared towards executives, but it became popular with young people looking for a cheap cell phone when the iPhone was around. That didn’t last long.