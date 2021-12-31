Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: fall in price and investors lose up to 70%

This December 29, cryptocurrencies fell in price and according to the “Index of fear and greed”, which marks the general temperament of the market, investors are “scared.”

Bitcoin, the most valuable cryptocurrency in the entire ecosystem, fell by around 4% and its price was around US $ 46,800.

Follow him Ether, the crypto network of smart contracts Ethereum, with a fall also of 4% and with a price of US $ 3,700.

Other cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin, Solana, XRP and Luna fell 5%, 10%, 7% and 10% respectively.

The biggest loser was “Avax”, the cryptocurrency of the blockchain Avalanche, as it accumulates a weekly drop of 14% , according to data from Coinmarketcap.

Cryptocurrencies: How Much They Have Fallen Since Their Last All-Time High

Bitcoin