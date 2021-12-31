Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: fall in price and investors lose up to 70%
This December 29, cryptocurrencies fell in price and according to the “Index of fear and greed”, which marks the general temperament of the market, investors are “scared.”
Bitcoin, the most valuable cryptocurrency in the entire ecosystem, fell by around 4% and its price was around US $ 46,800.
Follow him Ether, the crypto network of smart contracts Ethereum, with a fall also of 4% and with a price of US $ 3,700.
Other cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin, Solana, XRP and Luna fell 5%, 10%, 7% and 10% respectively.
The biggest loser was “Avax”, the cryptocurrency of the blockchain Avalanche, as it accumulates a weekly drop of 14%, according to data from Coinmarketcap.
Cryptocurrencies: How Much They Have Fallen Since Their Last All-Time High
-
Bitcoin: It reached its all-time high of US $ 69,000 on November 10 and today is trading at US $ 47,000. That is, it fell 31%.
-
Ether– At the same time as Bitcoin, Ether hit an all-time high of $ 4,800 and since then fell 23%.
-
Binance Coin: It traded at US $ 686 in May of this year and since then, fell 22%.
-
Solarium: reached an all-time high of US $ 259 and today is trading at US $ 172, that is, fell 33%.
-
Cardano: cryptocurrency ADA fell 55% since its last historical maximum of US $ 3. Today its price is around US $ 1.37.
-
Dot: The cryptocurrency traded at US $ 54.98 and since then, its price fell by 49%. Today it is around US $ 27.94.
-
Shiba Inu: It had an all-time high of $ 0.00008616 but fell to $ 0.00003466. In percentage, investors lost 59.80%.
-
Uniswap: It was trading at US $ 44.92 in May of this year but its price fell 59%. Today it is trading at US $ 18.15.
-
Moon: The cryptocurrency of the blockchain Terra traded at US $ 103.34 and today is around US $ 84. In percentage, fell 18%.
-
Dogecoin: the cryptocurrency “meme” reached an all-time high of US $ 0.731578 and today is around US $ 0.170528. In percentage, investors they lost 76%.
.