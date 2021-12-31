Billie Eilish reveals her bad experience with contracting the coronavirus

Billie Eilish has shared in one of her last public appearances her bad experience against Covid-19. The artist was a guest on the last episode of Howard Stern’s American radio show, and was once again very blunt about the need that everyone should be vaccinated.

“The vaccine, friend. Damn it. I really urge you, if you are not vaccinated yet, do so », He expressed months before in an interview with ‘Vanity Fair’, where he added that: “It is for everyone around you. Take care of the people around you.

During her public appearance last week, the artist confirmed that she had Covid-19 in August and assures that she “would have died” if she had not had the vaccine. On Howard Stern’s American radio show, he stated that: “The vaccine is fucking amazing and it also saved Finneas from getting it, saved my parents from getting it, saved my friends from getting it”.

“I didn’t die, and I wasn’t going to die, but that doesn’t take away from how miserable I was. It was terrible. I still have side effects, I was sick for almost two months, “said the artist, before launching a plea in favor of vaccines against Covid-19.

The artist is also sure that her recovery is due to the vaccine: «I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine that I am fine. I think that if they had not vaccinated me, I would have died, because I was wrong, “he said with a very serious face.

When I say it was wrong, what I mean is that it felt horrible. But really, in the Covid scheme, it wasn’t bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick you feel fucking awful», He clarified. While her fans were happy that she was well: “The fact that she had asthma before the Covid would not help her case, I am glad that she is well now,” commented a follower of the singer on her social networks.