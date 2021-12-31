Betty White, TV icon and star of “Golden Girls”, has died at 99.

Betty White died at the age of 99 (REUTERS / Danny Moloshok / File Photo)

Betty whitewhose daring charm made her a mainstay of television for over 60 years, whether as a man-crazy TV host in The Mary Tyler Moore Show or like crazy roommate in The Golden Girls, has died. He was 99 years old.

People and the Washington Post reported White’s death.

He launched his television career on daytime talk shows while the medium was still in its infancy and lasted well into the cable and streaming era. Their combination of sweetness and edginess spawned a roster of wacky characters on shows from the sitcom. Life with elizabeth in the early 1950s to the eccentric Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls in the 80s and Boston Legal, which aired from 2004 to 2008.

But It was in 2010 that White’s stardom exploded like never before.

In a Snickers commercial that aired during that year’s Super Bowl telecast, he posed as an energy-depleted guy being attacked during a football game.

“Mike, you’re playing Betty White,” one of his friends scoffed. Blanco, lying on the ground and covered in mud, replied, “That’s not what your girlfriend said!”

The instantly viral video helped trigger a Facebook campaign called “Betty White to Host SNL (please?)”, whose half a million fans led her to be a co-host of Saturday night Live in a highly regarded and acclaimed edition. that Mother’s Day weekend. The appearance earned him a seventh Emmy Award.

“Don’t try to be young,” he told the AP. “Just open your mind. Stay interested in things “

A month later, TV Land released Hot In Cleveland, The network’s first original scripted series, starring Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves and Wendie Malick as three showbiz veterans who moved to Cleveland to escape obesity from Hollywood’s youth. They move into a house cared for by an elderly Polish widow, a character, played by White, who was to appear only in the pilot episode.

But White stole the show, and the salty Elka Ostrovsky became a key part of the series, an immediate hit. She was voted Artist of the Year by members of The Associated Press.

“It’s ridiculous,” White said of the honor. “They haven’t caught me, and I hope they never do.”

By then, White had not only become the most fashionable star, but also a role model on how to age happily.

“Don’t try to be young,” he told the AP. “Just open your mind. Stay interested in things. There are so many things that I won’t live long enough to discover, but I’m still curious about it. “

Its popularity was such that even White’s birthday became a national event: In January 2012, NBC broadcast Betty White’s 90th Birthday Party like a star-studded prime-time special. Later he would appear in series like Bones Y Fireside Chat With Esther and in 2019 gave voice to one of the toys, Bitey White, in Toy Story 4.

White stayed young in part due to her ability to play lewd or mischievous while radiating kindness. The horror parody Lake placid and comedy The Proposal they were marked by the surprisingly salty language of their characters. And her character Catherine Piper killed a man with a frying pan on Boston Legal.

Along with former President Barack Obama (Pete Souza / The White House / Handout via REUTERS / File Photo)

But she was hardly chosen as Happy housewife SEu Ann Nivens in The Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1973. She and her husband, Allen Ludden, were close friends with Moore and Moore’s then-husband, producer Grant Tinker. It was feared that if White failed the show, which was already a huge success, it would be embarrassing for all four of them. But CBS casting director Ethel Winant declared that White was the logical choice. Originally planned as a one-off appearance, the role of Sue Ann (who humorously foreshadowed Martha Stewart) lasted until Moore ended the series in 1977.

“While she’s sweet on her cooking show, Sue is really the piranha type,” White once said. The role earned her two Emmy Awards for supporting actress in a comedy series.

In 1985, White appeared on NBC with Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty in The Golden Girls. Its cast of mature actresses, playing retired single women from Miami, made a bet on a youth-conscious industry. But it turned out to be a solid hit and lasted until 1992.

White played Rose, a gentle and subdued widow who managed to misinterpret most situations. He drove his roommates crazy with wacky childhood tales in fictional St. Olaf, Minnesota, an out of place version of Lake Wobegon.

The role earned him another Emmy, and he reprized it in a short-lived spin-off, The Golden Palace.

After his co-star Arthur died in 2009, White told Entertainment Tonight: “She showed me how to be very brave when playing comedy. I will miss that courage. “

With her Golden Girls colleagues (REUTERS / Fred Prouser / File Photo)

White’s other television series include Mama’s Family, as the irascible mother of Vicki Lawrence; Just men, a game show in which women tried to predict responses to questions directed at male celebrities; and “Ladies Man” as Alfred Molina’s malicious mother.

Just Men le brought in a daytime Emmy, while she won a fourth primetime Emmy in 1996 for a guest shoot on The John Larroquette Show.

He also appeared in numerous miniseries and TV movies huhMade her film debut as a United States Senator in Otto Preminger’s 1962 drama on Capitol Hill. Advise and Consent.

White began her television career as the $ 50-a-week companion of a local Los Angeles television personality in 1949.. She was hired for a local daytime show starring Al Jarvis, the best-known DJ in Los Angeles.

It was then that received advice to start lying about his age.

“We are very aware of the age in this country,” he said in a 2011 interview with The Associated Press. “It’s silly, but that’s the way we are. So they told me: “Take four years off right now. You will bless yourself in the future. “

White in 1954 (Photo by Graphic House / Archive Photos / Getty Images)

“I was born in 1922. So I thought: ‘I must always remember that I was born in 1926.’. But then he would have to do the math. Finally, I decided to do it all. “

White turned out to be natural for the new medium. She was bright and pretty and personable, with a wrinkled, dimpled smile. A 1951 Los Angeles Times headline read: “Betty White Hailed as Busiest Girl on TV.”

“I did that show five and a half hours a day, six days a week, for four and a half years,” he recalled in 1975. Jarvis was replaced by actor Eddie Albert, and when he went to Europe for the movie “Roman Holiday” , she headlined the show.

A sketch he had made with Jarvis became a syndicated series, Life With Elizabeth, which won his first Emmy. For a time he gave interviews in The Betty White Show During the day, he filmed the series at night and often appeared on a late-night talk show. He also appeared in commercials and each New Year narrated the Pasadena Rose Parade.

With simplistic tongue and quick responses nurtured in the Jarvis years, she was a welcome guest at I have a secret, To Tell the Truth, What’s My Line and other game programs, until Million dollar password 2008, which revived the game once introduced by Ludden, whom he had met while participating in his original “Password.”

That was in 1961, and the following year, while on tour in the summer theater during the off-season of television, he starred with Ludden, by then a widower and with three children, the comedy Critic’s Choice.

His devotion to pets was such that he turned down a major role in the 1997 hit film As Good As It Gets (Photo by Angela Weiss / Getty Images)

White, who had claimed to be “militantly single” since a 1947-1949 marriage, weakened in her resolve.

“I had always said in The Tonight Show and everywhere that I would never marry again, “he told a journalist in 1963.” But Allen outnumbered me. He started and even the kids got involved. And I gave myself, willingly. “

The marriage lasted from 1963 until his death from cancer in 1981.

Off-screen, White tirelessly raised money for animal causes like the Morris Animal Foundation and the Los Angeles Zoo.. In 1970-1971, he wrote, produced and hosted a syndicated television show, The Pet Set, where celebrities took their cats and dogs. In 1983 he wrote a book entitled “Betty White’s Pet Love: How Pets Care for Us” and in 2011 he published “Betty and Her Friends: My Life at the Zoo.”

His devotion to pets was such that he turned down a major role in the 1997 hit movie As Good As It Gets. She objected to a scene in which Jack Nicholson drops a small dog down a chute.

In her 2011 book “If You Ask Me (And Of Course Not),” White explained the origins of her love for dogs. During the Depression, his father made radios to sell and earn extra money. But since few people had the money to buy the radios, he willingly exchanged them for dogs., which, housed in kennels in the backyard, sometimes reached 15 and made White’s happy childhood even happier.

Is there a creature that you don’t like?

“No,” White told the AP. “Anything with one leg in each corner.”

So what about snakes?

“Oh I LOVE snakes!”

Betty White (REUTERS / Sam Mircovich / File Photo)

She was born Betty Marion White in Oak Park, Illinois, and the family moved to Los Angeles when she was a little girl.

“I am an only child, and I had a mother and father who never drew a straight line: they just thought it was funny”, said to The Associated Press in 2015. “We would sit at the breakfast table and then start kicking it. My dad was a salesman and he came home with jokes. He’d say, ‘Honey, you can take THAT one to school. But I wouldn’t take THIS ′ We had a great time. “

Her first ambition was to be a writer, and wrote her elementary school graduation play, awarding herself the lead role.

At Beverly Hills High School, her ambition focused on acting and she appeared in various school plays. Her parents expected her to go to college, but instead she took roles in a small theater and acted in small roles in radio dramas.

Explaining in 2011 how she kept her frenetic pace even as an octogenarian, she explained that I only needed four hours of sleep each night.

And when asked how she had managed to be universally loved during her decades of career, she summed up with a dimpled smile: “I just do my business getting along with people so I can have fun. It’s that easy”.

Keep reading:

A well deserved tribute to Hollywood legend Betty White for her career