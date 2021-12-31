Ben Affleck relives his happiest days with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck already said it in one of his most sincere and emotional interviews for The New York Times: “What I regret the most is my divorce with Jennifer Garner.” Marrying and having children with her has been the most momentous thing he has done in life and he has remembered this on Mother’s Day, a holiday that is celebrated on the second Sunday of May in the United States. “Very happy to share these children with you. The luckiest parents in the world. Thank you for all the good you do. Happy Mother’s Day. With love, your father “, is the endearing message full of meaning that he has dedicated to the mother of Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, their three children and the great pride of their famous parents.

A beautiful statement that has been accompanied by some unpublished photos from his most intimate album with which it revives his happiest days with Jennifer Garner. In one of them they appear together and in the others the great protagonist is the actress with each of her children. The interpreter of Batman He was married to Garner between 2005 and 2015, but they officially separated in 2018, although they were already living apart before their divorce was announced.

Ben Affleck’s problem with alcohol was the trigger for the end of his marriage. “I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was in 2015-2016 and of course it created more marital problems.” The Oscar-winning director of Argo he had no problem acknowledging his addiction on television: “It is something that is part of my life, something I have to deal with. I told it because I felt I had a serious problem and wanted to talk about it, and I am quite proud of having it. done”.

We cannot forget that it was Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children, who brought him to the rehabilitation center to treat his alcohol problems. The protagonist of Pearl harbor He took the reins in Affleck’s life and is truly grateful. The affection they profess is mutual, as the actor has shown in an interview on the program Today Show, when they asked him If I could still say I wanted Jennifer Garner to which he replied without hesitation: “Of course, she is wonderful.”

The love they have for each other will last for the rest of their lives. After their separation, Affleck had a relationship with Lindsay Shookus, the producer of Saturday night Live, which lasted several years, and then Ana de Armas came into his life, with whom he lived one of the most acclaimed romances of recent times. The American interpreter and the Spanish-Cuban actress became the most romantic couple in confinement, although their relationship also ended earlier this year. For her part, Jennifer Garner has had an intermittent relationship with John Miller, CEO of CaliGroup, with whom he broke up last summer, but apparently has resumed his courtship after close sources have pointed to Us Weekly that the couple has given their romance a new chance: “Jen and John are back. “

Despite having rebuilt their lives on the emotional level, Affleck has never stopped talking wonderfully about the mother of his children, whom he has confessed to still loving, Y Garner has shown unconditional support to the father of his three children and will always be on his side even if they have been separated for more than five years.

