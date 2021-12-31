Ben Affleck reflects on his relationship with JLo: “People were fucking sexist and racist with her” | People

Ben Affleck does not have fond memories of how Jennifer Lopez was treated during their time together. The actor and the singer dated for several years. They got engaged in 2002 and after postponing the wedding in 2003, finally a year later the couple ended up breaking the relationship. Both have later blamed the failure of their relationship on the excessive scrutiny they suffered while dating, something that Affleck has now pointed to again. “People were so fucking mean to her: sexist and racist. Every thing about her was written that if you write them now they would literally fire you “, the actor acknowledged in the podcast Awards Chatter from The Hollywood Reporter. “Now she is being highly praised and respected for all her work, where she comes from, what she has accomplished… this is how it should have always been!”

Affleck has claimed that, at the time they dated, newspapers should “always have a story of the month.” “And my relationship with Jennifer Lopez turned out to be that sensational story at the time that business grew exponentially,” he has analyzed while not forgetting that to this day he continues to have paparazzi at their doorsteps who photograph him even when he takes out the garbage or goes out to pick up food at home.

In 2002, after making their romance evident in the video clip Jenny from the block, where the couple reproduces how they became the obsession of the media, the singer and the actor already worked as dating in several films. Gigli (A dangerous relationship), which ended as one of the biggest critical and public failures in the history of cinema, collecting just 10% of its total budget, and Jersey Girl (Single father), which did not triumph at the box office either. In early 2004 they announced their breakup.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck signing autographs at the presentation of their movie ‘Gigli’, at the Mann National Theater in California (2003). Getty

Each one resumed his life. He married Jennifer Garner, from whom he separated after a decade together and three children together, and she married singer Marc Anthony in 2004. As a result of their relationship, which ended in 2011, their two children were born: the twins. Emme and Maximilian. Time and distance made Affleck and Lopez resume their friendship and according to what the interpreter of Batman they continue to maintain contact. “She is a very real person, I keep in touch with her periodically and I have enormous respect,” Affleck said in early 2020.

In 2018, Lopez herself compared the scrutiny of her relationship with Affleck to her current relationship with baseball legend Alex Rodríguez, whom she became engaged to in 2019 and the pandemic prevented them from celebrating their wedding scheduled for last June. “It was actually worse then,” Lopez told InStyle about the frenzy surrounding Bennifer, as the couple formed between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez was known. “It was crazy,” he added about the media circus that was mounted around him. “Now I can at least show a little who I am. Back then, you just believed everything you read on the cover of a tabloid. Many times it was not true, or it was like a third of the truth, “he added. The actress also admitted that although in this age of social networks it is not easy to be a celebrity it is not comparable to what she herself experienced during her relationship with Affleck: “They did not live the era of the tabloids,” she said in reference to the influencers of nowadays.

Jennifer Lopez, born in the Bronx neighborhood of New York, comes from a family of humble origins of Puerto Rican parents. Established as a true international icon of music, film and fashion at the age of 51, the trajectory and influence of JLo, a pioneer and essential in the Latin world, has been recognized in recent times with the Vanguard award from the MTV network , the Fashion Icon awarded by the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) and a position on the magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people of 2018 Time. His singles continue to dominate the charts, he conquered the public with his exceptional performance in the Super Bowl with Shakira and together with former baseball player Alex Rodriguez he forms one of the most powerful couples in show business.