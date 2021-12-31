Because of Camila Cabello? Shawn Mendes reveals he’s having a hard time for this strong reason

U.S. – Shawn Mendes he’s not afraid of being vulnerable with his fans. The 23-year-old singer shared a message to his millions of followers Thursday on Instagram, thanking you for connecting with your new song, It’ll be ok, which he released a few weeks after separating from his girlfriend Camila Cabello with whom he had a relationship of more than two years.

I’m having a bit of a hard time with social media right now, just my relationship with it, but I have a lot of people sending me videos and telling me what’s going on, “began the nearly two-minute clip posted on her page

I think when I make music the end goal is to just sit there and have some kind of my own truth revealed to me and a lot of the time when I write songs I generally use music as a platform so that I can get to a place within myself. that you couldn’t reach just by talking to people or thinking about it. Mendes explained about his songwriting process.

I see a lot of TikToks of people crying and getting emotional and stuff, and I hope that’s because there is some truth to the song [‘It’ll Be Okay’], and there are honestly lies in it, “he continued. I am very proud of that song and I am very grateful that you guys are connecting with it, and I am so grateful that people are being vulnerable with it and people just be having fun with her. “

I see you guys, and I see how much love you are giving to the song, and giving me, and that means the world to me, so thank you, he concluded

In It’ll be ok, Mendes details the end of a turbulent relationship as he sings, “The future we dream of is fading to black.” In the choir, however, he moves into a hopeful attitude of healing and acceptance as he repeatedly chants, “It’ll be okay.”

Mendes and Cabello, 24, announced their breakup in a joint statement made in their respective instagram stories in November, writing in part that they “will continue to be best friends” despite ending their romantic relationship.