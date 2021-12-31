Because of Camila Cabello? Shawn Mendes reveals he’s having a hard time for this strong reason

U.S. – Shawn Mendes he’s not afraid of being vulnerable with his fans. The 23-year-old singer shared a message to his millions of followers Thursday on Instagram, thanking you for connecting with your new song, It’ll be ok, which he released a few weeks after separating from his girlfriend Camila Cabello with whom he had a relationship of more than two years.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker