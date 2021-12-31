Be careful if you use the browser’s password manager, malware has been identified

File photo. | Credit: Ruvic / Illustration

Where and how to save passwords have always been a matter of concern for users, some write them down on paper, in a computer notebook or even use a password for all accounts (the most dangerous and least recommended option).

Faced with this situation, many software began to appear as password managers, a function that was appreciated by users and that ended up being implemented in almost all current web browsers, since it allows you to save passwords in a “safe” place and start I am automatically logged into many websites.

Now, this seems not to be the definitive solution, since recently you were alerted to a virus that steals data directly from your browser’s key manager.

The news was given by the cybersecurity company ASEC that It detected a computer virus that it baptized as ‘RedLine Stealer’ and which extracts information from Chromium-based browser managers, which are Chrome, Edge and Opera , which according to data from StatCounter, group 80% of Internet users.

The event was also announced by the specialized outlet Genbeta, where it was explained that this malware could be purchased on the ‘deep web’ for approximately $ 200 and its purpose is to be configured to attack specific targets.

According to ASEC, an employee of a third company worked remotely and was infected with RedLine, not even the antivirus installed on the corporate computer was able to detect the presence of this file, so he suffered a credential theft that generated a hack to the company later.

Currently, this virus can arrive through an email or camouflaged in any type of computer program, so it is recommended to be extra careful with the emails or links that are received on a daily basis.

The password management tool of each browser is activated by default, users have the option within the settings menu to deactivate it or they can simply decide not to use it anymore, although when the browser is ordered not to remember the password, the base of Data continues to record that you have logged in there, information that can also be useful to cybercriminals.

Cybersecurity predictions in Latin America for 2022

Cybersecurity is an issue that has gained relevance on the digital agenda in recent years, and everything seems to indicate that, contrary to decreasing, this issue will become vital for all companies in the near future.

Lumu Technologies, a technology security company, led a meeting in which ten security directors (CISO) from different organizations participated, who analyzed the challenges that the cybersecurity sector will face by 2022 and made a couple of predictions in around this theme.

In the first place, SIEM (Security Information and Event Management System) are elements that have been present for more than two decades in the field of cybersecurity; however, new technologies will begin to relegate the usefulness of this SIEM as a main part of its operations.

One of the biggest threats to cybersecurity will be the hybrid work that will predominate in 2022, as with teams moving from the office to the home, operators will have to monitor a much wider arc of threats.

Because this topic will take on so much relevance, there will be great competition for talent in cybersecurity, as these make security teams more efficient and budgets are reduced.

Finally, cyber insurance will be more comprehensive and mandatory, as companies must demonstrate cybersecurity practices or else they will have to pay a higher coverage rate.

