Bank deposits 175 million dollars to clients at Christmas by accident

In the UK, Santander bank had one of the biggest Christmas spirits of the year by paying its customers $ 175 million, by mistake, on December 25. The payment would have been made in 75,000 transactions for 2,000 corporate and commercial clients, according to the financial institution in a statement.

"We regret that, due to a technical problem, some payments from our corporate clients have been incorrectly duplicated in the accounts of the recipients," the statement reads, clarifying that "none of our clients ran out of money in their accounts. as a result of this and we will work hard with many banks across the UK to recover duplicate transactions in the coming days."

In its statement, Santander blamed the duplicate payments on the scheduling problem, a situation that was “quickly identified and rectified,” according to the bank.

Among the transactions were regular and one-time payments, which could have been payments to suppliers or salaries.

Santander is working to recover funds from recipient banks through the “banking error recovery process,” according to the statement, and has processes in place to seek recovery of funds deposited in error directly from recipients.

Santander of the United Kingdom (UK) is a wholly owned subsidiary of global bank Banco Santander, which is headquartered in Spain.

The UK operation has 14 million active clients and 616 branches, according to its website.

While $ 175 million is a significant sum to pay in error, it pales in comparison to the $ 500 million that Citibank bank lost in one of the “biggest mistakes in banking history.”

The US bank accidentally sent $ 900 million to the lenders of the cosmetics company Revlon and went to court in August 2020 to try to recover some $ 500 million that had not been voluntarily repaid.

But in February, a US District Court judge ruled that the bank would not be able to get the money back.

