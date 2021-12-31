Bank deposits 175 million dollars to clients at Christmas by accident

In the UK, Santander bank had one of the biggest Christmas spirits of the year by paying its customers $ 175 million, by mistake, on December 25. The payment would have been made in 75,000 transactions for 2,000 corporate and commercial clients, according to the financial institution in a statement.

“We regret that, due to a technical problem, some payments from our corporate clients have been incorrectly duplicated in the accounts of the recipients,” the statement reads, clarifying that “none of our clients ran out of money in their accounts. as a result of this and we will work hard with many banks across the UK to recover duplicate transactions in the coming days. “

In its statement, Santander blamed the duplicate payments on the scheduling problem, a situation that was “quickly identified and rectified,” according to the bank.

Among the transactions were regular and one-time payments, which could have been payments to suppliers or salaries.

