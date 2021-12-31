Banco de México will launch digital currency by 2024

It will have its own digital currency in circulation. Photo: Cuartoscuro / Pixabay

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) will have its own digital currency in circulation as of the year 2024This was announced by the Government of Mexico.

Through his Twitter account, it was reported that the announcement of said digital currency is due to the importance of new technologies and payment infrastructure last generation.

“The Bank of Mexico informs that by 2024 it will have its own digital currency in circulation, considering these new technologies and the next-generation payment infrastructure are extremely important as options of great value to advance financial inclusion in the country.”

He added that the decision will be to advance financial inclusion in the country.

Banxico calls to be careful with cryptocurrencies

Previously, last June, Alejandro Díaz de León, governor of Banxico, put the cards on the table regarding the regulation of cryptocurrencies in the country, and called for caution on the use and disposal of digital assets.

During the presentation of the “Financial Stability Report June 2021”, the governor of the Banxico marked a “healthy distance” between the cryptocurrencies and the financial system: “Financial institutions are not allowed to finance leveraged positions in crypto assets.”

“Receive them as collateral or even directly offer a portfolio of cryptocurrencies (not the most appropriate) because they are in territory (little explored), they are in their space, and we must be careful […] to avoid confusion for the consumer ”. Alejandro Díaz de León, Governor of Banxico.

Díaz de León Carrillo assured that the different central banks of the world analyze how to provide digital currencies directly, but they are still in a period of reflection.

This theme of cryptocurrencies is approached in Mexico after last June 9, El Salvador approved a law that turned bitcoin into legal tender, making the nation the first to adopt one of these assets to boost its dollarized economy.