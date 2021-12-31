Ava Phillippe, daughter of Reese Witherspoon, is no longer her mother’s clone

The phrase “of such a stick, such a splinter” remains in force through the generations, since genetics do not lie. In evidence are the children of the celebrities that over the years have become the vivid portrait of his famous parents, as is the case with Kaia Gerber, Lila Grace Moss or Ava phillippe. The first two are well known to us, since this year they starred in many of the most important fashion shows, but this last one –Reese Witherspoon’s firstborn– has surprised this month with a radical makeover that distances her from her mother and places her among the new promises of modeling.







Ava Phillippe and her 180 degree turn

Mother and daughter attended the red carpet for the inaugural children’s film Sing 2 after two years without appearing hand in hand at a movie event. And it seems that in this time Ava has defined her own image, very different from Reese’s. The daughter of the protagonist of A very legal blonde chose with a stately gothic style design crafted in black velvet with a striking ‘bobo’ collar, floral brocade details and frilly sleeves, a piece that has been combined with platform pumps, minimalist jewels and a look beauty high impact.







He is no longer ‘the clone’ of his mother

What do we mean? Ava has shed her trademark golden mane in favor of a pastel pink tint. Those who follow the track of the interpreter will have noticed the incredible resemblance between the two, especially when they don their best finery to face the red carpet. At 22 years old, the young woman has decided to take another course, moving away from the classic silhouettes to sign up for the disruptive fashion trends that triumph among the zoomers.







From Beyoncé to ‘The Bridgertons’, a path opens up as a model

Ava recently participated in the latest release of Beyoncé’s most successful fashion collaboration with Adidas, under the Ivy Park label. The Grammy winner set her eyes on this Hollywood promise to the collection Halls Of Ivy, as explained by the same young woman at the bottom of this publication: “It was a dream, an invitation from the legend that is Beyoncé and her first-class team. It was an incredible experience, enhanced only by the presence of my brother to my side.” Deacon Phillippe, 18 years old, already stands out as a music producer, another proof that we are facing a family with a long legacy in the universe of entertainment and perhaps modeling.







And it is not the only project with which he has impacted his million followers in this final stretch of 2021. Pat mcgrath, make-up artist of the celebrities, will launch this December 26 a special capsule inspired by one of the viral series of the year, The Bridgertons, and has not hesitated to cut with Ava to promote his long-awaited collection. In the pictures, he poses with her new pink hair, a romantic satin dress and jewels full of diamonds and pearls, in tune with the British Regency style that fascinated us so much at the time of its premiere and which has remained present in the trend scene ever since.





