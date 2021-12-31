Asteroid will pass close to Earth shortly after New Years

Editorial Mediotiempo

What a way to start the year! The NASA announced the presence of a “potentially dangerous” asteroid that will pass relatively close to the Earth’s atmosphere days after New Year, highlighting that the object is the size of a skyscraper.

The huge rock called Asteroid 2013 YD48 will burn the earth’s atmosphere in the new year because it will pass 3.48 million miles from our planet, with dimensions of 104 meters wide, a size larger than the famous Big Ben of Great Britain.

When will the New Year’s asteroid pass?

It has been reported that the POT classifies anything that happens within 120 million miles of Earth as a Near-Earth Object (NEO), so even though the 3.48 million miles seems huge, in terms of distance in space, it’s not actually so much.

Scientists track thousands of these to see if they are on a collision course with Earth or not, in this case the Asteroid 2013 YD48 what is expected to have his nearest point on January 11, 2022. Due to the distances from which they fly, small changes in their trajectories could be literally fatal for Earth.

Three more asteroids will pass close to Earth