Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, why did they get divorced?

Arnold schwarzenegger Y Maria shriver they are finally divorced. A separation that happened 10 years ago, and that due to the long waiting time to make it official before the authorities, became one of the most talked about in the middle of the show. According to reports, this Tuesday, December 28, the couple reached a financial agreement of 400 million dollars to, once and for all, sign the papers that would dissolve the union. But why did they get divorced and what made them wait so long to be single?

© GettyImages

Arnold and Maria married in 1986, after almost a decade of romance. The wedding took place in Massachusetts and three years later they became parents of Katherine. The stork visited the Schwarzenegger home three more times with Christina, Patrick Y Christopher.

But that fairy tale of the Hollywood family was destroyed for Maria when it came to light in 2011 that Arnold had had an extramarital affair with his housekeeper, Mildred Baena, from which in 1997 was born Joseph. The boy had been born days apart from Patrick, the third of their children within the marriage.

© GettyImages

Shriver could not forgive the betrayal. Divorce was imminent, but the agreements were not mutual. At first, Arnold did not want to be separated from her and refused to sign the papers. Another background was that the couple did not have a prenuptial contract, so many assets, trusts and financial interests that led to more disagreements.

It took 10 years, private attorneys, and tedious legal proceedings until Arnold and Katherine reached an agreement this week. Throughout that time, the relationship took a more cordial course, always looking for good coexistence with their children.

Life after separation

Although the divorce proceedings were still underway, the couple went their separate ways. The former governor of California has a very good relationship with Joseph, and the boy admires him too much, so much so that he has followed in his footsteps not only with a love of the gym, but also with acting.