An artist with simian NFTs suffered a phishing attack, 16 valued at $ 2.2 million was stolen and then resold

Artist and non-fungible token (NFT) collector Toddkramer suffered a fraud where he lost 16 assets mainly on “boring apes” and “mutant apes” which in total amounted to $ 2.2 million.

As reported in his social networks, the collector was the victim of a hack in a phishing attack where he would have clicked on a contract that pretended to be a decentralized NFTs app (dApp), giving you authorization to spend tokens on your behalf.

16 NFTs were taken from three different collections, including 8 from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), 7 Mutant Ape Yacht Club and a Clonex NFT (which ended up in the hands of Carl pei, from OnePlus). According to price estimates, the assets had a value of 593 ethers (ETH), the cryptocurrency of Ethereum.

Only apes were worth 497 ETH

Toddkramer made his case known through social networks, where after noting that he had been hacked shared the list of his missing “apes”.

@gidwellsoon @Tob_Opensea @ j1mmy I have been hacked. Please help Ape 2771

Ape 6416

Ape 1623

Ape 1708

Ape 8214

Ape 7528

Ape 9988

Ape 9410 Mutants 25057

Mutant 11177

Mutant 28752

Mutant 24718

Mutant 2436

Mutant 9278

Mutant 2434 Clonex 6801 – toddkramer.eth (@ toddkramer1) December 30, 2021

After warning a scammer was asking for scams in his name, the user reported that the pieces were tried to be sold on the NFT OpenSea marketplace, however the site froze them at the request of Kramer and there is a good chance that they will be returned to you.

He also reported on his Twitter account that he had learned his lesson and advised all his followers to use a hardware wallet, that is, a device that allows you to store the private keys that make transactions possible with cryptocurrencies.

A market with hacks and even errors

This is not the first time the hack of NFT harvesters has been disclosed. Just a week ago a user was reported using Ahchooo was scammed with two NFTs, a Mutant Ape and a Cool Cat, and just on Sunday, December 26, another user reported that someone had transferred 5 Jungle freaks from your wallet, valued at 1.3 ETH.

Also on December 14th an owner mistakenly sold a Bored Ape NFT valowed at $ 300,000 at just 3,066, a fact that another took the opportunity to buy it and resell it for 248,000 immediately afterwards thanks to the use of a bot.